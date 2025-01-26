(Exclusive) Yo Yo Honey Singh: I will make a patriotic song soon, I hope people support me this time unlike 2008

From shooting to overnight fame in mid-2000s and ruling music charts to seeing a stark dip in his career owing to health-related challenges and personal life ordeals – rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh’s life is like a film’s storyline. Hence, a December 2024 documentary on him, titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, which released last year and traces his rise, fall and comeback, has been lauded by his fans. And, the musician, who calls himself “a true patriot”, is indebted for the love his country has showered on him. Yo Yo Honey Singh exclusively shoots for HT City

In an exclusive interview with us on Republic Day, we ask Yo Yo Honey Singh about his idea of patriotism, and he says, “For me, true patriotism is living and loving your country every day and not just remembering it on the important dates such as Independence Day or Republic Day. It's about respecting and representing your country across the world and glorifying its achievements.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh with the Indian Tricolour

He’s known for his party bangers. Ask if making patriotic songs is on his radar, and the musician, known for his party anthems such as Angrezi Beat (Cocktail; 2012), Party on My Mind (Race 2) and Party All Night (Boss; both 2013), says, “I made a patriotic song called Bhagat Singh in 2008, but it flopped. It broke my heart, as nobody supported me at that time, despite the song being on Shaheed Bhagat Singh. After that, I didn’t have the courage to make a patriotic song again. But yes, I want to do it now. So, I will make a patriotic song soon and I hope people will support me this time.”

The rapper credits his hometown, Delhi, for instilling a sense of pride in him for being an Indian: “I was born in the Capital of India, Delhi, and I lived with Indians from different parts of the country. So, that’s how I learnt the values of unity and respecting all religions. That played a huge role in making me patriotic since childhood.”

Has the day lost its essence?

“I don't think so. It’s just that there has been a change in the way it’s celebrated. Earlier, it used to be about watching the parade on Doordarshan. But now, the whole country celebrates it on social media. I find it beautiful, as you can see how everyone celebrates the day.”

Childhood memories of Republic Day

“Watching the January 26 parade with the entire family on Doordarshan is my most loved memory of the day. We used to prepare breakfast before it started and would have it while watching the parade on TV. That time was so amazing and innocent.”