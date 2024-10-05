Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt gears up for India act; says ‘we’re at our peak’

As iconic rock band Extreme prepares for their first-ever performance in Bengaluru, India, legendary guitarist Nuno Bettencourt is filled with excitement: “We haven’t played much in India,” Bettencourt admits, and continues, “But I’m super excited. I don’t think the band has ever been this good live — vocally, musically, performance-wise — we’re at our best.” Extreme will perform for the first time in India in November.

This performance, long anticipated by both the band and Indian fans, comes after several past attempts to play in the country were cancelled. “We were disappointed before, but now it feels right. The band is at its peak, and India has such a rich artistic culture,” Bettencourt says, expressing his eagerness to connect with the Indian audience at the at the Bandland music festival which is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

For Bettencourt, music transcends borders, and he’s particularly curious to see how Indian fans will engage with their sound. “Rock and roll is universal, but fans connect to it differently across cultures. I’m excited to see the passion of Indian fans and how our music resonates with them.”

The setlist for Bengaluru promises to cater to both long-time followers and newer fans. Bettencourt shares an exciting statistic: “In about 130-140 shows since the new album Six came out, 70-90% of the crowd are new fans — many of them in their twenties and even teens. It’s mind-blowing.”

Bettencourt also emphasises that rock remains rebellious at its core, even as the music landscape evolves: “Rock and roll is still about imperfection, emotion, and rebellion. It’s raw, underground and not something AI can replicate.”

One song that exemplifies this spirit is their timeless hit More Than Words. “That song defied expectations, but authenticity is what resonates with people. Our fans expect the unexpected. You couldn’t get more rock and roll than More than Words,” he concludes.