Exclusive | Face off with fears: Actor Kubbra Sait to embark on Brahmaputra rafting adventure

For the upcoming expedition, Kubbra will land in Dibrugarh, Assam, and then proceed with the group’s plan, which involves rafting, paddling, and living in tents on the riverbank.

Last seen in Son of Sardaar 2 , the actor says, “It has been a dream for me for the last seven years, ever since I rafted on the Kali river (near Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand). It is going to be a mad experience. Last year, I scaled Mt Kilimanjaro (Tanzania), which was an amazing, spine-chilling experience.”

Right now, her focus is to overcome her fears and live without any luxuries, calling it a grounding experience. She explains, “The real-life fears that I brave and physically overcome in such expeditions give me the strength in my career to face any tough situation. Then, the fear of acceptance, projects not working out, and all of that doesn’t affect you! It’s a hard reset for me – it’s amazing to be alone, to get bored, and to focus on something.”

Kubbra says that she understood the phrase ‘go with the flow’ during an adventure trip.

“I understood it when I was rafting the Ganga where you just flow and it does not stop for anyone! In such expeditions, when you are without a phone, there is a forced silence. When I go on such long expeditions, I know that for the next two-weeks I won’t get any luxury and reception, so my relationship with nature grows.”