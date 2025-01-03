‘Faced extreme humiliation, seen excessive poverty, shared khichdi with 12 people’: Ravi Kishan on his struggling days

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan recently opened up about his difficult early years, recalling the extreme poverty and hardships he faced growing up. Ravi Kishan has featured in over 750 films across different industries.

Coming from a deeply impoverished background, Ravi shared how his family once lived in a mud hut and had to share a single plate of khichdi among 12 people. He revealed that poverty was so deeply ingrained in his upbringing that even now, despite his success, he finds it hard to indulge freely at a luxury restaurant. "My middle-class mindset still holds me back," he confessed.

Speaking with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Ravi explained how he had to "crawl" his way out of such dire circumstances. "I used to live in a mud hut. We had responsibilities, and our farmland was mortgaged," he recalled. "I’ve witnessed severe poverty, where one plate of khichdi was shared by 12 people, and that too after adding water to it."

He further shared that during his initial days in Mumbai, he subsisted on vada pav and tea, enduring 15 years in the film industry without a dignified salary. "I’ve faced extreme humiliation," Ravi reflected. "While most people experience it a few times, I’ve faced it thousands of times. All of this has shaped the person I am today, " said Kishan, who, has featured in over 750 films across various industries and has become a prominent political figure.

Ravi also spoke about how, even today, he finds it hard to let go of his frugality. "When I visit a 7-star hotel, I still can't bring myself to order expensive food, no matter who’s paying," he admitted. "I still opt for khichdi. I’m reluctant to send my clothes for laundry and prefer washing them at home when I return. That sense of poverty still lingers in me. The middle-class Ravi Kishan has not left me," he added.

Despite his continued reluctance to spend on himself, Ravi Kishan encourages his family to indulge in luxuries. "I’m happy to pay for their wants, but when it comes to me, I can’t spend. It’s usually my family who buys me clothes, phones, or other luxury items," he said.

Born in Uttar PRadesh's Jaunpur in 1971, Ravi made his acting debut in the 1992 Hindi film Giraft. Having carved a distinct niche for himself in the Bhojpuri film industry, he appeared in a variety of films such as Saiyaan Hamar (2003), Dulha Milal Dildaar (2005), Hum To Ho Gayi Ni Tohar (2005), Ab To Banja Sajanwa Hamaar (2006), Bhoomiputra (2009), Balidaan (2010), Satyamev Jayte (2010), Kaisan Piyawa Ke Charitar Ba (2012), and Love Aur Rajneeti (2016), among others. In addition to his work in Bhojpuri cinema, Ravi has also featured in Hindi films, including Tere Naam (2003), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), 1971 (2007), Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008), Well Done Abba! (2009), Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Agent Vinod (2012), Mukkabaaz (2017), and Lucknow Central (2017). Furthermore, he has portrayed antagonistic roles in several South Indian films such as Race Gurram (2014), Supreme (2016), Okka Ammayi Thappa (2016), Hebbuli (2017), and LIE (2017).

Last year, a civil court in Mumbai, rejected the interim plea of a 25-year-old woman Shinova Soni seeking a paternity test on Ravi to prove her claim that the actor-politician is her biological father. The plaintiff’s mother, Aparna Soni, had claimed that Ravi was the biological father of her daughter, Shinova.

Ravi’s reflections on his journey from extreme poverty to success highlight the resilience and humility that have shaped his character. Despite his achievements in both the film industry and politics, he remains deeply rooted in the values of his middle-class upbringing.