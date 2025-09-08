Fans call Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela ‘a perfect match’ after unseen Ganpati photos go viral; take a look

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are all set to come together on-screen in Anurag Basu’s much-anticipated untitled musical saga. But even before the film goes on floors, the duo is already making headlines — this time for their off-screen chemistry. Recently, Kartik celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family at his Mumbai home. A Reddit user shared unseen photos of the actor joined by actor Sreeleela during Ganpati visarjan at his residence, further fuelling dating rumours. Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's Ganpati celebrations

In the photos, Sreeleela, 24, is seen posing with 34-year-old Kartik’s family members near the Ganapati altar. Another snapshot captures the two actors with their mothers, both dressed in similar white traditional outfits. While Sreeleela chatted with Kartik’s mother, the actor was caught looking at her.

Netizens were quick to share their reactions

One user wrote, “She has been a regular visitor since last Ganpati festival or even before that.” Another quipped, “Just until there’s an announcement outta nowhere that they’re dating, this sub has power to predict the future lol 🤓😂🔮.” Many even felt the pairing looked natural, with a comment reading, “could all be pr but honestly they do make sense on paper both from educated doctor family background, plus sreeleela has been kartik's sister's friend way before they even signed a film together.” Some were more direct: “Shadi kardo inn dono ki,” wrote a user, while another added, “Kartik and Sreeleela look cute together; they look better than Kartik and Ananya 😊.” Not everyone was happy though, as one admitted, “Feeling jealous as a Kartik Ananya shipper.”

Interestingly, the household pup also stole the spotlight. Comments poured in like, “That pup 🐶 is adorable 🥰,” and another chimed in, “I am here for Katori Aaryan!”

The dating rumours grow stronger

Speculation around the duo has been circulating for months. Back in March, during the IIFA Awards 2025, Kartik’s mother Mala Tiwari was asked about her expectations from a future daughter-in-law. Her answer sparked curiosity when she replied, “The family’s demand is a very good doctor.” Fans were quick to connect the dots, given Sreeleela is pursuing a medical degree alongside her acting career.

Adding more fuel, Sreeleela was also seen at a family celebration for Kartik’s sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari earlier this year. In a viral video from the bash, she was seen performing the hook step from the Pushpa 2 (2024) song Kissik, while Kartik recorded her on his phone with a big smile. Neither Kartik nor Sreeleela have addressed the rumours.