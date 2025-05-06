Met Gala 2025: Fans drag foreign media for sidelining Shah Rukh Khan and Sabya; ‘not your Oscars, show some respect’

The Met Gala 2025 was poised to be a defining moment for Indian representation on one of fashion’s most prestigious global stages. With Bollywood heavyweights like Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, and Priyanka Chopra in attendance, expectations were high. Fans hoped for a celebration of cross-cultural style and true global inclusivity. But what they got instead was a reminder that, sometimes, foreign media still fails to do its homework. Shah Rukh Khan and Sabyasachi on the blue carpet

Held at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, this year’s Met Gala wasn’t short on glamour. Yet, amid the dramatic silhouettes and tailored tributes, many Indian viewers were left with a bitter aftertaste. Through the obvious lack of recognition for Indian icons, international media houses revealed a troubling blind spot on the Met's “blue carpet”.

What happened?

A viral clip from Vogue’s red carpet coverage captured two interviewers visibly struggling to hold a conversation with Shah Rukh Khan, arguably one of the most recognised film stars in the world. The exchange quickly picked up an awkward air as the interviewers failed to identify designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s name correctly and stuttered their way through questions they seemed unprepared to ask. “And this is the designer tonight?” one asked, looking at SRK and Sabya, seemingly unaware of either man’s global stature. After a point, Sabya took over the mic, saying, “Just to give you a little bit of context, Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the most famous men in the world, and his fan following is legendary. We nearly had a stampede outside the hotel when he came out.” The discomfort was palpable, not just for the superstars being sidelined, but for Indian fans watching their cultural icons being brushed aside in real time.

The frustration extended beyond SRK. Coverage of Indian attendees was limited and fragmented, while stars from other regions, including K-pop received the focused, celebratory attention they deserved. The disparity didn’t go unnoticed.

Netizens express disappointment

Online, fans voiced their disappointment. A Reddit thread titled “Hope SRK and other stars don’t go to these international events…” gained traction, with users expressing a mix of disillusionment and anger. “It’s quite embarrassing to see them in such a vulnerable state. Apna Filmfare hi sahi hai,” one wrote. Another comment read, “As a fan, I don't mind that random Americans don’t know SRK, but people working at these events should do basic research.” One user pointed out the irony of designer Sabyasachi having to explain SRK’s fame: “He had to literally say, ‘SRK is one of the most famous people in the world.’ Uhhhh 🤐” Still, some fans managed to see some dignity in the moment. “Many are saying this was humbling for Shah, but I know he walked that carpet knowing exactly what he was stepping into,” one user wrote. Another added, “This is outrageous… at least some kind of prep should be there.” One more comment was the cherry on tip: “No preparation, no nothing. Like this ain't your Oscars, Grammys or VMAs. People from around the world come in and therefore the least you can do is prepare a bit, show some respect. And if you aren't up for the job, don't do it.”

And that’s the heart of the issue. It's not about every Met Gala reporter being fluent in global cinema. It's about respect — doing the work, making space, and showing up prepared. What do you think about this?