Fans dub Virat Kohli-Preity Zinta's conversation after PBKS-RCB clash in IPL 2025 as 'VirZara moment'

Social media lit up on Monday night as a candid moment between Virat Kohli and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta captured the hearts of fans. In a now-viral clip, Kohli was seen showing pictures of his children, Vamika and Akaay, to Zinta after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sealed a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The video, which shows a beaming Zinta reacting to the photos with awe, quickly took over timelines, with fans celebrating the rare personal gesture from the cricketer. A video of Virat Kohli and Preity Zinta after the match between PBKS and RCB has now gone viral

Known for fiercely guarding his family’s privacy, Kohli offering even a brief peek into his personal life became one of the most talked-about moments of the night. The clip, recorded during the post-match handshakes and greetings, highlighted a softer side of the RCB stalwart, contrasting with the intensity he displayed throughout the game.

Earlier in the evening, RCB delivered a strong all-round performance to comfortably chase down PBKS’s target of 157 runs. After restricting Punjab to 158/6, thanks to disciplined bowling and sharp fielding, RCB’s top order stepped up with purpose chasing the target with seven balls to spare.

Virat led from the front with a fluent 73 not out off 53 balls, setting the tone with his elegant strokeplay and calm leadership. The chase was never out of control, thanks to a quickfire 61 runs off 35 balls by Devdutt Paddikal, ensuring RCB crossed the finish line with ease and confidence.

Virat’s animated presence on the field was another highlight of the night. From charged-up celebrations after Nihal Wadhera's wicket to engaging in playful banter with Harpreet Brar and animatedly gesturing towards PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer after winning the match, Virat's emotional intensity was on full display. Several clips of his fiery reactions and gestures flooded social media, drawing praise from fans who love his passion and commitment.