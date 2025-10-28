Fans miss Diljit Dosanjh’s concert over dagger ban in Western Sydney, netizens say “need to follow rules…”

Fans of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh from the Sikh community were denied entry to his Western Sydney concert because they were wearing their religious daggers (kirpans). Despite having valid tickets, they were offered the option to leave their kirpans at the gate. Upon refusing to do so, they were offered a refund, ABC News reported. Diljit Dosanjh fans from the Sikh community were denied entry to the Western Sydney concert as they were sporting their religion dragger (kripan) (Instagram and X) The Punjabi singer is currently on tour to Australia where he has become the first Indian artiste to headline stadiums in Sydney, Melbourne along with arena shows in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

The incident happened at the first stadium show in Australia in Western Sydney’s Parramatta Stadium. The members were from the Punjabi and Sikh community and were denied entry for wearing the religious symbol in the shape of a kripan after it was detected by the metal detector during the security check. As reported, Paramvir Singh Bimwal (50) and his wife Sona paid $200 each for their tickets to attend the concert. He said that he fought through the pain to attend with a spinal injury but was asked to step aside after the security check. “It’s really disappointing to be here, and we were told right at the entrance to move aside,” he said that they were offered to put it in a box with a promise to return back after the show but he denied and returned saying it’s “very disrespectful and hurtful”.