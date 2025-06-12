Father's Day special | Adarsh Gourav opens up about his bond with his dad: I see myself…

Actor Adarsh Gourav has noticed something both surprising and endearing — he’s becoming more like his father, Satyanarayan (65). Opening up about the deep sense of connection with his dad, Adarsh tells us ahead of Father's Day, “I haven’t spent a lot of time with my dad collectively, he was in a transferable job with the Central Bank of India, but now, I laugh just like him." He adds, “We both love pickles and rice. Increasingly, I see myself becoming more like him, especially when it comes to food (habits).” Adarsh Gourav with his father Satyanarayan and elder brother Vasishth Goutam.

The similarities don’t stop there. “My dad has a really good sense of humour and we both love mimicking people,” he says, adding, “My fondest memory as a kid was seeing him mimic other family members."

Born in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Adarsh moved to Mumbai in 2007 to pursue acting. His first break came in 2010, playing young Shah Rukh Khan in My Name Is Khan. Recalling that moment, he shares a special memory from the audition day. “My dad was posted in Mumbai at the time. I’d auditioned to play SRK’s son. And I remember my dad coming with me to Bandra, standing with him at the bus stop, and reflecting on how bad the audition went,” he recalls with a laugh.

Coming from a small-town background, Adarsh admits that having the support of his family was far from ordinary. Reflecting, his dad adds, “Initially, I felt this (Adarsh pursuing acting) was tentative and I was nervous, but then decided to leave it to destiny.”

Born in a village called Sungaanv in Andhra Pradesh and completing his high school in Raajaanv and then university in Vishakhapatnam, Satyanarayan, who led a simple life. On his part, he instilled discipline in his son which Adarsh mentions became a “key part” of his life as an actor.

“He instilled a sense of discipline in me from a very young age and that forms a key part of my process as an actor,” Adarsh says, adding, “Both my parents gave me a lot of freedom. Both these things have been key in me making the choices I have as an actor.” Proud dad Satyanarayan adds, “I admire Adarsh's conviction and determination.”