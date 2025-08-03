Friendship Day Special | Gulu & Hulk-Star: Kalki and Gulshan's bond behind the frames

Long before the spotlight found them, Kalki Koechlin and Gulshan Devaiah crossed paths in the most organic way, which was through their love for theatre. Their bond began not on film sets, but in green rooms and after-show hangouts, when neither of them was famous. Kalki first noticed Gulshan’s "striking stage presence", while he was drawn to "her ease and goofy authenticity" in social settings. What started as effortless camaraderie, free of pretense or pressure, has quietly "evolved into a deep, enduring friendship" — the kind where you're not just close, you're family. Gulshan & Kalki on friendship day

Jab we met

Recalling their first encounter, Kalki says, "The first time I saw Gulshan was actually in a play, Butter and Mashed Bananas. It was written and directed by Ajay Krishnan; not only was he performing, but Gulshan was very good at it." Gulshan adds, "When I met her in Bengaluru, while performing the play, I didn’t know who she was, as she wasn’t that famous then. There was an ease about her; she was just so chill, and there was no fuss, though we didn’t become friends immediately."

Having worked in the 2010 thriller Girl in the Yellow Boots, Gulshan calls it a memorable experience, describing Kalki as a "fantastic" actor. He says, "I really love working with her. We’ve had to improvise scenes together, and there's this familiarity — she knows how to irritate me, and I know how to irritate her back! But that’s what makes it fun. There’s chemistry because we’re so familiar with each other." The duo was also seen in Shaitan (2011) and Love Affair (2016).

Camaraderie and special names

Where Gulshan admires Kalki’s energy and openness, Kalki connected with him for who he was off stage — grounded, thoughtful, and real. “She was really easy, chill, and quite charming, also a little goofy. What stood out most was her natural social ease when she was around people. She could just flow in and out of conversations, of groups; where as I used to be self-conscious, and I admired that about her,” shares Gulshan. Kalki, in turn, recalls her earliest impression fondly: “I enjoyed the play and we all went out for dinner later. It was my first introduction to Gulu and both on stage and off stage meetings left a mark. While I mostly like him as a person, we often joke that Gulshan has OCD. For him, everything has to be in place all the time. There have been times when I’ve told him, ‘Gulu, let go!’ But that’s also part of his charm.”

Ask them if they have any special names for each other, Gulshan mentions: "She’s like a superhero to me and I call her Hulk-star because she’s the strongest woman I know. People think she’s carefree, but there’s a lot of character strength in her.” Kalki adds, "I call him Gullu out of my fondness for him."

Through thick and thin

Gulshan reflects, "I’ve seen her go through a lot in life. Many times, I used to worry or even disapprove of some boyfriends she had. After she separated from (filmmaker) Anurag Kashyap, there was a lot going on in her life. But then she became a mother, and it’s such a joy to see her as a mom, caring for her baby." He adds, "When I met her, she was a young girl. She’s a woman now. It’s beautiful to see your friends grow and mature in life."

Kalki shares, "He’s just been there so often when I’ve been down. There have been times when I’ve stayed at their home (Gulshan and his ex wife, Kallirroi Tziafeta). When I started dating my now-husband (Isareli classical pianist, Guy Hershberg), I took 20 people to my mom’s house, and my mom was overwhelmed. Gulshan was the one who managed everyone; he was the darling of the house." She continues, "We’ve gone on holidays together, seen each other through rough times, and even recently, he showed up at one of my interviews as a surprise – that was really sweet."

Fond memories

Recalling how Kalki has been there for him without even asking, Gulshan says, "We had just moved into a studio apartment, and one day, she came and had an AC delivered. That was my first AC – gifted by Kalki. She somehow figured out that I was low on finances and did what she thought was best for me." Recalling the memory, Kalki adds, "Yeah, I just got it for him. I read between the lines. He didn’t have to ask. Isn't that how friendship works?" When asked about her fondest memory, Kalki recalls a house party the two of them attended, sharing, "We were once at a house party, and as soon as the song from the movie Fashion – 'Fashion ka Jalwa' – played, we went wild. That was the moment we knew we’d be friends forever."

How has the bond evolved

Kalki sums up by sharing how, over the years, the bond between the two has only evolved. She says, "When you're young, friendship is about going to parties, and now it's about people who make you feel safe, who don't judge you." Adding to her thoughts, Gulshan mentions, "We don't need to talk daily or give gifts to each other. But I know she's a well-wisher, and I'm there for her too; we're those friends who show up if and when the other one needs us."