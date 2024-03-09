From hush-hush to headlines: Hollywood’s love affairs bloom in PDA glory

While Tinseltown has its fair share of hush-hush affairs, some celebrity couples are opting for a more public display of affection, and going official with their love. From cosy strolls to star-studded events, these A-list couples make no secret of their love, turning every outing into a page from a real-life fairytale. Sophie Turner has been linked to Peregrine Pearson, a British aristocrat, since November 2023

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner has been linked to Pearson, a British aristocrat, since November 2023 when they were spotted kissing in Paris. Since then, their romance has heated up and they made their Instagram debut in January. Her romance with Pearson is her first public relationship since she split from estranged husband Joe Jonas. They separated in September 2023.

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o

Nearly five months after sparking romance rumours, Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o confirmed their romance with a PDA-filled tropical getaway. Earlier this month, they were spotted all loved up during Lupita’s birthday weekend in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. They were even photographed during a romantic walk on the beach. Jackson and Nyong’o were first romantically linked in October 2023.

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree

Singer Joe Jonas seems to have moved on from his split with Sophie Turner. He confirmed his relationship with rumoured girlfriend, Stormi Bree, when he was spotted kissing her in Bondi, Australia, earlier this week. Bree and Jonas were first seen together on January 3 in Mexico. Bree has since been spotted with Jonas in Aspen, Colorado; New York City; and even seemingly on a double date with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid put a stop to the dating rumours by confirming their romance recently in London. The couple was spotted holding hands during a romantic day out. Last month, they were also spotted out for breakfast with friends in New York. Hadid showed how in love she was with the actor, 49, by keeping her arm wrapped around his shoulders and touching his neck. Hadid and Cooper were first romantically linked in October 2023. However, they didn’t confirm their relationship until January when they were seen holding hands in London.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

One kiss was all it took for Dua Lipa to confirm her love with actor Callum Turner. The Grammy winner was spotted packing PDA with the Boys in the Night actor during a dinner in Los Angeles in January. They first sparked dating rumours in January when the two grabbed dinner with friends