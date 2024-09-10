From Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi to Samantha and Naga Chaitanya: 5 divorces down South which shook the internet

When a couple gets divorced, two hearts are broken. But when a celebrity couple part ways, millions of hearts are broken. We are talking about the hearts of fans who get quite invested in the marriages of their favourite stars. Well, today let’s take a look at unexpected divorces in the South film industry which shook the internet: Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi to Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, couples down South who parted ways

Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi

On September 9, Tamil actor Jayam Ravi announced his divorce from wife Aarti Ravi after 15 years of marriage and two sons. This came as a major shock to fans, especially because just a few months ago on Valentine’s Day Jayam had shared a heartfelt post for Aarti. In the official statement announcing their divorce, Jayam cited personal reasons for their separation

Yuva Rajkumar and Sridevi Byrappa

Kannada actor Yuva Rajkumar and his wife Sridevi Byrappa’s ugly separation has been making headlines. In June this year, Yuva filed a petition seeking divorce from Sridevi after 5 years of marriage. They have reportedly been living separately for a year. While Yuva’s lawyers have accused Sridevi of having an affair with a friend, the latter’s lawyers have claimed that the actor is in love with his co-star

Yuva Rajkumar and Sridevi Byrappa on their wedding day

GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi

Tamil actor-singer-composer GV Prakash Kumar tied the knot with his schoolmate, singer Saindhavi, in 2013 after dating for 12 long years. Announcing their separation in May this year, Saindhavi shared, “This decision was mutually made by both of us for our betterment. GV Prakash and I have been friends for 24 years since our school days, and we will continue to maintain that friendship moving forward”

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

In 2004, Tamil superstar Dhanush got married to megastar Rajinikanth’s elder daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. After 18 years of marriage and two sons, the couple announced their separation in 2022 which shook fans across social media. In a letter shared by Dhanush on his official handle, the actor wrote: “Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya (2 October 2021)

Undoubtedly one of the most heartbreaking divorces on this list. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya fell madly in love on the sets of their 2010 Telugu romantic film Ye Maaya Chesave. They tied the knot in 2017 in a fairytale wedding, making fans fall even harder in love with them. In 2021 when they announced their separation, many hearts were broken. The two have since moved on and in August this year, Chay got engaged to actor Sobhita Dhulipala

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya

Not all love stories last till the end of time. Well, we wish peace and strength to all the individuals on this list.