Game Changer, Jigra, Kalki 2898AD: Experts weigh in on inflated box office numbers

In a recent post on X, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took on the makers of the Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer for allegedly showcasing inflated box office numbers. Ram Gopal Varma’s post rekindled the debate around filmmakers overstating a film’s earnings to create the impression of success and positive word-of-mouth reviews. Game Changer released in theatres on January 10.

With Game Changer, however, it is clear that this issue isn’t just prevalent in Bollywood, but in southern cinema as well. Despite it being a long-standing practice, it seems to benefit no one in the long run. We ask trade experts if there is an endgame to misleading audiences.

The Game Changer’s game: How much did the film earn?

Game Changer producers reported that the film earned ₹186 crore on release day, January 10. If true, this would make the film the fourth-best opening for an Indian film ever, behind Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, and RRR.

However, as per trade sources, the film opened under ₹100 crore worldwide; in fact, data portal Sacnilk reported a collection of only ₹80 crore. A source from within the Telugu film industry tells us, “Generally, [film teams] do this within a margin of 10-15%. but what Game Changer did is way beyond 70-80%.” The insider adds, “It is usually done to satisfy the fans or a hero’s ego.”

Jargons and technicalities

Distributor Sanjay Ghai explains that filmmakers often use terms like “gross value” or “net value” in their posters to confuse the audience, many of whom do not understand the distinction. He says, “Public ko ye sab samajh nahi aata. Unko ko bas itna samajh aata hai ki film ₹500 crore cross kar gayi ya ₹300 cr kar gayi. Kuch log hai jo ye nahi karte but I can’t take any names.” Although Ghai clarifies that distributors have no role in the decision to inflate numbers, he adds, “South aur north dono jagah halat kharab hai par janta sab janti hai sach kya hai.”

A Game of perception

Notably, this issue is not new. Films like Jigra (2024), Kalki 2898AD (2024), among others have also faced scrutiny for allegedly inflating box office figures. But what is the true purpose behind such practices?

According to trade analyst Atul Mohan, the motive is primarily to shape perception. “Yeh sab perception build karne ke liye kiya jata hai. The numbers that they project in first three days is all marketing because it makes people curious,” he explains noting that the accurate first-day collection of any film typically only becomes available by the following afternoon.

He adds, “I think this started with Ghajini (2008). When the 100 crore clubs started, everyone wanted to brand themselves as champions. Now, it has come to a point where even before the first day is over, posters are released claiming a certain film is close to “touching ₹25 crore” and so forth.”

Gadar director Anil Sharma also weighs in: “Film agar achi hai to phir number badhao ya ghatao koi farak nahi padta. Lekin yeh samay hai branding ka , sabko brand banana hai! Kuch saalo ke baad sirf poster hi reh jaate hai branding waale, isilye shayad log ye karte honge. These thing don’t help the actor or the film industry as such.”

Who said what in the past?

During an interaction with a media publication on Thursday, actor Kartik Aaryan, spoke about inflated box office numbers. He said, “It depends — some people do it, and some don’t. It has reached a level where the lines are so blurred that you don’t even know what’s happening. Sometimes, you have to make a guess yourself about how much a film has actually earned,” he said, adding, “Audiences are so smart these days that they use their own judgment rather than relying on box office numbers to decide whether to watch a film. Eventually, I think films find their space and their audience.”

Earlier, filmmakers like Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Bhushan Kumar have also shared their thoughts. Chopra said, "Marketing today is full of lies. Influencers are paid to promote fake narratives. When theatres are empty, producers buy their own tickets and spread false box office numbers. I’m being honest—my film released yesterday, and very few people showed up. No one else will admit their film didn’t have a good opening.”

Bhushan Kumar had expressed that he doesn't believe in this kind of a gimmick. “I can’t speak for others, but I don’t believe in this, it’s made-up. Maybe, through corporate bookings. That doesn’t mean people are buying tickets but halls are empty. These are corporate bookings,” he told a media publication in an interview in December.

Jigra producer Karan Johar too addressed the matter during an interaction in 2024. “Yes, numbers are fudged, true,” he admitted.