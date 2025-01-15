Game Changer box office collection day 6: Ram Charan film sees another dip, mints over 110 crore

Game Changer box office collection: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani-Game Changer is one the first big releases of this year, and came with huge audience expectations. However the film opened to mixed reviews and has performed decently at the box office. As per the latest version of Sacnilk.com, Game Changer has minted ₹6.11 crore in its sixth day of release. Game Changer is directed by Shankar. (Also read: Ram Charan's Game Changer illegally aired on local TV channel 5 days after release, angry producer demands strict action) Game Changer box office collection day 6: Ram Charan plays dual roles as Ram Nandan and Appanna in the film.

Game Changer box office collection

The report states that Game Changer has now crossed the ₹110 crore mark at the box office. It minted ₹5.55 crore on its first Wednesday, which is the lowest for the film so far. The film had seen a slight growth on its fifth day of release, with ₹10 crore net. The overall collections now stand at ₹112.26 crore.

Game Changer minted ₹51 crore on its opening day, and saw a dip in collections on its second day with ₹21.6 crore. Day three collections were at ₹15.9 crore whereas day four net was ₹7.65 crore. The film saw a sharp decline in its weekdays and is yet to recover. Game Changer is facing stiff competition from a number of releases, which includes Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaj, Unni Mukundan's Marco and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Amid box office concerns for the film, a pirated version of Game Changer was allegedly aired on a local TV channel and shown in buses. Screenshots of the same surfaced on X, which caught the attention of producer Sreenivas Kumar. He took to his X account to demand strict action on it.

A few days ago, the makers of the film had filed a complaint against individuals for allegedly leaking a pirated version of the film online. The complaint also states that before the film's release, the producers and a few team members were threatened through social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp, wherein the same alleged pirates demanded money from producers and threatened to leak the pirated version if their demands were not fulfilled.

Game Changer is directed by Shankar and stars Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah. The film has also been released in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.