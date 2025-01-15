Shankar accepts he's ‘not completely satisfied’ with output of Game Changer, says it was originally 5 hours long

S Shankar's Telugu debut, Game Changer, has been performing well at the box office, but the largely negative reviews may have impacted its growth. In a conversation with Behindwoods TV, Shankar opened up on why he isn't completely satisfied with the final product of Game Chnager, which stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. (Also Read – Game Changer box office collection day 5: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani-starrer shows growth, crosses ₹100 crore) S Shankar says he "should have done better" on Ram Charan's Game Changer.

What Shankar said

“I am not completely satisfied with the output of Game Changer. I should have done better. Many good scenes have been trimmed due to time constraints. Total duration came down to more than five Hours. We have cut down a few things to acquire a sculpture," Shankar said in Tamil.

Shankar is infamous for making long movies. He decided to split his previous directorial, Indian 2, into two parts after making the film since he couldn't accommodate the entire film into three hours. So Indian 2 released in cinemas last year, while Indian 3 will be released later this year. The first part, Indian, is a cult vigilante film starring Kamal Haasan, which released in cinemas in 1996. The sequel stars Kamal alongside Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Gulshan Grover among others.

Anurag Kashyap's recent comment on Shankar

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India that while Shankar may not be in his form lately, he'll bounce back like other Tamil master filmmakers like Mani Ratnam. However, he also said that Shankar claiming that he made Game Changer keeping in mind the audience who watches Instagram Reels, only shows that the directors he once considered “chefs” have now become “caterers.” However, Shankar later clarified that Anurag misinterpreted him since he didn't compare filmmaking to Instagram Reels.

Ram Charan plays a double role – of father and son – in Game Changer, which released in cinemas on January 10. It also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, and Vennela Kishore. Made on a story by Karthik Subbaraj, and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer has crossed ₹1,000 crore at the domestic box office.