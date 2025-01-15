Marco star Unni Mukundan reacts to contrasting audience reactions, says he's sure film won't do good on an OTT platform

Unni Mukundan is enjoying the success of his latest release Marco, which he produced and starred in. The Malayalam film has raised questions about extreme violence in film and how much of it is justified. In an interview with Anmol Jamwal on his YouTube Channel, Unni shared that he is very well aware of the polar opposite reactions which the film has received. However, it is all there not to belittle the intelligence of the audience. (Also read: Marco pushes the boundaries of violence in Indian cinema, but here's why Kill remains undefeated in gore) Unni Mukundan in a still from the Malayalam film Marco.

What Unni said

On the contrasting reactions, Unni said, “When they say it is disturbing they are never criticised the film, it is the intensity of the action. They never wrote off the film. They said it is a very good film, it hit me hard. This morning my uncle called me and said, ‘Too much for me to handle. But it is just too good!’”

'I don't think Marco will do any good on the OTT platform'

He went on to add, “It is a win-win situation for me. I believe that the theatres is something that brings strangers into a particular space and the director gets the opportunity to manipulate them. Disturbing the audience is also part of the entertainment space. You cannot just laugh and cry all the time. I don't think Marco will do any good on the OTT platform. I already feel that. I am going to get ripped off most probably on the logic part… because a certain kind of cinema is designed for the theatres. Whereas I want you to cut off from the real world and… I will make you cut off, is what we believe is our duty. I don't want to belittle the intelligence of the audience saying that the violence will influence them. The audience are way too matured.”

About Marco

Marco, released on December 20, also stars Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, and Kabir Duhan Singh. It is running successfully in theatres and is touted to be one of the most violent Indian films ever made.