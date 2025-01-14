Marco star Unni Mukundan steps down as AMMA treasurer, says increased work pressure is impacting his mental health

Unni Mukundan is making sure that he prioritizes his well-being. The actor, who secured a box office success with his latest release Marco, took to Instagram on Tuesday to make an announcement. He said that he is stepping down from the position of the treasurer of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). (Also read: Marco star Unni Mukundan says film won't influence people to go on a ‘killing spree’: ‘Nothing happened after KGF’) Unni Mukundan's recent film Marco performed well at the box office after it released in Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu.

What Unni said

In his statement, Unni began: “Dear All, I hope this message finds you well. After much thought and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down from my role as the Treasurer (AMMA).”

Stating why he chose to step down, Unni wrote: “I have truly enjoyed my time in this position, and it has been both an exciting and rewarding experience. However, in recent months, the increasing demands of my work, particularly with Marco and other production commitments, have significantly impacted my mental health. Balancing these responsibilities, along with the pressures of my professional life, has become overwhelming. I now realize the importance of stepping back to focus on my own well-being and that of my family’s.”

‘It is with a heavy heart that I submit my resignation’

He went on to add, "While I have always given my best in serving this role, I recognize that I can no longer fulfill my duties effectively given the growing commitments ahead. It is with a heavy heart that I submit my resignation. I will, however, continue to serve until a new member is appointed, ensuring a smooth transition."

I am deeply grateful for the trust and support I have received during my tenure, and I wish my successor every success in carrying forward the responsibilities of this role.

Thank you all for your understanding and continued support. Sincerely, Unni Mukundan."

Earlier last year, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) saw mass resignation of its office-bearers after uproar over the sexual abuse allegations made against a number of male professionals by women actors. Many female actors have gone public with allegations of sexual harassment against some of the well-known faces of Malayalam cinema, including director Ranjith and actors Siddique and Mukesh, in the wake of the Justice K Hema Committee report that shed light on workplace harassment in the Malayalam film world. Even Mohanlal, who served as the president of the association, announced his resignation.

Meanwhile, Unni's last film Marco was released in theatres on December 20 and has been a runaway success at the box office.