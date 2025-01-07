Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Marco star Unni Mukundan says film won't influence people to go on a ‘killing spree’: ‘Nothing happened after KGF’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jan 07, 2025 09:50 PM IST

Is Malayalam film Marco the most violent film made in India? Lead star Unni Mukundan defended the film and said audiences have come a long way.

The new Malayalam film Marco has grabbed attention among audiences for its raw take on violence. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the Malayalam film stars Unni Mukundan in the lead role, as a violent gangster on a rampage to avenge the death of a loved one while trying his best to protect what he has left. In an interview with India Today, Unni Mukundan defended the use of violence in the film and shared that the film will ‘definitely not influence a person to go about on a killing spree.’ (Also read: Marco pushes the boundaries of violence in Indian cinema, but here's why Kill remains undefeated in gore)

Unni Mukundan plays a gangster out for vengeance in Marco.
Unni Mukundan plays a gangster out for vengeance in Marco.

What Unni said

During the interaction, Unni said: “I don’t want to take the intelligence of the audience for granted. I know it’s a film, it’s for entertainment purpose. It will definitely not influence a person to go about on a killing spree and enjoy life in a certain way. That’s my take on it. I have been told that people had a tough time watching it but that was it. That was the whole idea of giving a certain kind of experience.”

‘Nothing happened after KGF’

He gave the example of KGF and said, “It is a huge hit but I don't know where it has been placed. What inspired people to watch that film and what happened after KGF? Nothing happened after KGF. What we got was KGF 2 and a bigger hit and a beautiful film. Something that we also have in mind. We will have a Marco 2, Marco 3 coming up, but it will be on the same lines. It will be a brutal action film. Because it’s a film, I think people will see it as a film.”

Marco also stars Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, and Kabir Duhan Singh. After the initial screenings, many viewers remarked that the film had much more blood and gore than even gorefests like Animal, Kill, or the KGF franchise. Marco was released in theatres on December 20 and has been a runaway success at the box office.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees...
See more
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On