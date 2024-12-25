Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Doesn't change anything': Kiara Advani omits POCSO-charged Jani Master's name from Game Changer post following backlash

ByAalokitaa Basu
Dec 25, 2024 01:09 PM IST

Kiara Advani seemingly has an ear out to gauge what the audience thinks of her. Hence the equally minor and massive tweak to her latest Instagram post caption

Kiara Advani is backtracking. And it's only for the better. To clue you in, earlier this week Shankar Shanamugham's pan-India endeavour, the Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer, had another big drop lined up — Dhop from the film's album. The psychedelic aesthetics and quite honestly indescribable vibe of the music video threw many off. But this was nothing in comparison to the shoutout throwback post that Kiara Advani came up with to counter the criticism. It's safe to say that everyone has forgotten about Dhop. The newest controversy in town instead is Kiara's caption carrying choreographer Jani Master's name in it. "I remember seeing @alwaysjani masters choreography and thinking how are we going to do this, but that’s the beauty of our job , always learning something new.." is what the excerpt read.

Kiara Advani removes POCSO-accused Jani Master's name from Game Changer shoutout post following backlash(Photos: X)
Kiara Advani removes POCSO-accused Jani Master's name from Game Changer shoutout post following backlash(Photos: X)

Well lo and behold, it isn't there anymore. The caption edit obviously comes in the wake of the intense backlash Kiara faced for being careless enough to appreciate her collaboration with a POCSO-charged public figure.

Kiara Advani edited the caption of her latest post which mentioned jani master (a rapist) and removed his mention after it's discussion on this sub
byu/SmallAchiever inBollyBlindsNGossip

Earlier this year in September, Jani Master was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for allegations levied by a former female employee who accused him of rape and mental harassment. She was reportedly 16 years old at the time of the offences. As the choreographer stepped out on bail in October, his National Film Award, which he had earned for choreographing Dhanush in the song Megham Karukkatha from Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam (2022) was suspended by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

It is also worth noting that not only Kiara, but other notable names are also facing raised eyebrows for their past and present professional association with Jani Master. Recent examples are Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao for their Stree 2 song Aayi Nai and Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh for their Baby John track Nain Matakka. Past associations include the likes of Rashmika Mandanna for Pushpa: The Rise's (2021) Srivalli, Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde for Beast's (2022) Arabic Kuthu, Rajinikanth and Tamannaah for Jailer's (2023) Kaavaalaa and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan.

What's your take on Kiara's late but much-needed damage control?

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On