'Doesn't change anything': Kiara Advani omits POCSO-charged Jani Master's name from Game Changer post following backlash
Kiara Advani seemingly has an ear out to gauge what the audience thinks of her. Hence the equally minor and massive tweak to her latest Instagram post caption
Kiara Advani is backtracking. And it's only for the better. To clue you in, earlier this week Shankar Shanamugham's pan-India endeavour, the Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer, had another big drop lined up — Dhop from the film's album. The psychedelic aesthetics and quite honestly indescribable vibe of the music video threw many off. But this was nothing in comparison to the shoutout throwback post that Kiara Advani came up with to counter the criticism. It's safe to say that everyone has forgotten about Dhop. The newest controversy in town instead is Kiara's caption carrying choreographer Jani Master's name in it. "I remember seeing @alwaysjani masters choreography and thinking how are we going to do this, but that’s the beauty of our job , always learning something new.." is what the excerpt read.
Well lo and behold, it isn't there anymore. The caption edit obviously comes in the wake of the intense backlash Kiara faced for being careless enough to appreciate her collaboration with a POCSO-charged public figure.
Kiara Advani edited the caption of her latest post which mentioned jani master (a rapist) and removed his mention after it's discussion on this sub
byu/SmallAchiever inBollyBlindsNGossip
Earlier this year in September, Jani Master was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for allegations levied by a former female employee who accused him of rape and mental harassment. She was reportedly 16 years old at the time of the offences. As the choreographer stepped out on bail in October, his National Film Award, which he had earned for choreographing Dhanush in the song Megham Karukkatha from Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam (2022) was suspended by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
It is also worth noting that not only Kiara, but other notable names are also facing raised eyebrows for their past and present professional association with Jani Master. Recent examples are Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao for their Stree 2 song Aayi Nai and Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh for their Baby John track Nain Matakka. Past associations include the likes of Rashmika Mandanna for Pushpa: The Rise's (2021) Srivalli, Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde for Beast's (2022) Arabic Kuthu, Rajinikanth and Tamannaah for Jailer's (2023) Kaavaalaa and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan.
What's your take on Kiara's late but much-needed damage control?
- Htcity
- Kiara Advani
- Ram Charan
- Telugu
- Telugu Film
- Telugu Film Industry
- Tollywood
- Pocso
- Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (pocso) Act
- Rape
- Sexual Assault
- Sexual Harassment
- National Award
- National Film Award
- Dhanush
- Shraddha Kapoor
- Rajkummar Rao
- Stree
- Varun Dhawan
- Keerthy Suresh
- Atlee
- Rashmika Mandanna
- Pushpa
- Thalapathy
- Pooja Hegde
- Rajinikanth
- Superstar Rajinikanth
- Tamannaah
- Tamannaah Bhatia
- Shahid Kapoor
- Kriti Sanon
- Christmas
- Christmas Eve
- Christmas Day
- Winter
- December
- Merry Christmas