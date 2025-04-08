Game of Thrones fans rejoice: Real-life dire wolves are back thanks to CRISPR and ancient DNA resurrection

Meet Romulus and Remus—the world’s first de-extinct animals, The mythic creatures that roamed Westeros and ancient Earth alike are no longer just a memory. In a remarkable feat of genetic engineering, scientists have recreated the dire wolf — Canis dirus, the same species that inspired Game of Thrones’ iconic House Stark companions. Romulus and Remus(x.com/ Colossal Biosciences)

A screenshot from the Game of Thrones

These creatures are not CGI or fantasy fiction. Weighing up to 70 kg with bone-crushing jaws, dire wolves ruled Ice Age America over 10,000 years ago. Now, after years of research, scientists have used ancient DNA and CRISPR technology to revive their genetic lineage. The result: a living hybrid with over 90% of the original dire wolf genome. The team used DNA from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull.

Currently held in a controlled sanctuary in the US, these recreated dire wolves are being closely studied before any potential ecological reintegration. Still, the excitement is palpable. For fans of both science and Game of Thrones, the dire wolf’s return blurs the line between legend and reality. But their return also sparks ethical debates—should we revive extinct species? Could these predators disrupt today’s ecosystems?