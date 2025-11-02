Garam Masala turns 20| Actor Neetu Chandra: Mac and Mambo are my favourite characters

Actor Neetu Chandra made her Bollywood debut with Garam Masala and still remembers the film as pure joy. “What a blast it was!During the shoot of Dil Samundar, the choreographer was losing it because the steps weren’t syncing and Akshay sir and John were just cracking up. We all ended up laughing more than rehearsing.” Actor Neetu Chandra

Looking back, Neetu says the film still holds a special place in her heart: “I’ve watched Garam Masala several times, and it’s still as funny as ever. My favourite characters, Mac (Akshay Kumar) and Mambo (Paresh Rawal), are unforgettable. The way Paresh ji played the caretaker role was just brilliant, it redefined how such characters were written in Bollywood.”



Furthermore, a Bhojpuri film backed by Neetu and directed by National Award-winning her brother, director Nitin Chandra— titled Chhath—recently began streaming. The actor says the movie is a tribute to Indians all across, “The film is for all those celebrating this festival and want a story related to the festivities."



As for what's next, I have a few projects lined up. I'm excited to explore more roles and stories that resonate with me and resonates with my audience..