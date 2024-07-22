Guru Purnima: Lucky, I got guru’s chhatra chaya, says singer Vipin Patwa

Composer-singer Vipin Patwa, whose latest project was the film Veer Savarkar, says, “I am among a lucky few jisko hamesha guru ki chhatra chaya mili. Pandit Paramhans Prayagdas Patwa ji was a close relative and I started learning music from him. I would call him Dada ji. He always said, ‘Tum mein sur hai... tum bahut aage jaoge’. When he passed away, I wanted my learning to continue as an ode to him.” Composer-singer Vipin Patwa

He adds, “I continued training under two more gurus till I shifted to Delhi in 2004 and met my ultimate guru, Pandit Harish Tiwari, who has been my guiding light for 20 years. I have learnt a lot from him, but abhi bhi bahut seekhna baaki hai... He’s a father figure to me.”

Patwa released a single Aya Hai So Jayega last month in the series Kabir Bani that he composed with his guru, Tiwari. “I always wanted to make classical songs on dohas by Sant Kabir and my guru to lent his voice to make it a beautiful rendition strengthening our guru-shishya bond,” he ends.