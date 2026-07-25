Hamare Baarah director Kamal Chandra to shoot his next film in hometown Agra; says Hindi belt is the space to be in

Filmmaker Kamal Chandra, who hails from Agra and is a Bhartendu Natya Academy (BNA) pass-out, is gearing up for the release of his next film Aryabhatt Ka Zero. His last release, Hamare Baarah (2025), was shot in Lucknow.

Filmmaker Kamal Chandra

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The director, who was recently in his hometown for a recce of his next film—a love story—on his visit to the state capital tells HT City, “My directorial debut Ab Dilli Door Nahin was shot in the national capital. Since then, I shot my last release with Annu Kapoor in Lucknow, and my next two releases have been shot in Dehradun (Uttarakhand) and Panna (Madhya Pradesh). I am drawn to Hindi heartland locations, realistic stories, and a deeper connection with the audience.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In Lucknow, he shot at BNA, where he passed out in 2004. He also assisted director Sudhir Mishra on Daas Dev (2018) and Ratnaa Sinha’s directorial debut, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Lucknow, he shot at BNA, where he passed out in 2004. He also assisted director Sudhir Mishra on Daas Dev (2018) and Ratnaa Sinha’s directorial debut, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017). {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"I have been writing a love story for a long time, which is now complete. I want to shoot in my hometown as the soul of the story is from Uttar Pradesh. Filmmakers have shot in Agra but have been fascinated only by the Taj Mahal; I want to show a different side of the city that has not been explored yet," he says, adding, "This winter, we plan to go on floors. My visit to Agra was for that initial recce and final story touch-up. Hindi belt is the space to be in! But before that, I plan to release Flower Walli, a time-travel film, which we have shot in Panna."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Excited about his next release, he says, “Earlier it was titled Boondi Raita, but we later procured the current title, Aryabhatt Ka Zero. Actor Neeraj Sood plays Aryabhatt and Himansh Kohli plays his son. It’s a slice-of-life story of a mohalla boy and his journey from zero se hero, but with a very special twist.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Filled with confidence, he says, "I have made my film with heart and soul. I am sure everyone does that, but I know that my film is high on emotional quotient, and I believe that the audience will connect with it. I believe it deserves a chance as it has a very rooted story, and thankfully we are living in an era when content is over and above everything and stories are the hero of the film."

He agrees it’s tough for small films but hopes his film can make a difference.

"For independent films without the backing of a studio, problems are plenty, but we are trying our best to drive the audience as we have full faith in the content. Away from his chocolate-boy image, Himansh is also seen in a completely new avatar, so everyone has given their best. We just want the audience to give us a chance," he says on a signing-off note.