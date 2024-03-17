Hansal Mehta's next web series to release mid next year, Addinath Kothare joins the cast after Pra

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has kickstarted the shoot of his next web series Gandhi. Produced by Applause Entertainment, the show is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s two books — Gandhi before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World. We have now learnt that the first schedule of the shoot started in January third week in Maharashtra. "They are shooting at Bhor now, Maharashtra right now. After completing the schedule in India, they will be shooting in London for the next one," the source shares. Hansal Mehta's next in Gandhi

Revealing deets about their time abroad in a few weeks, the insider adds, "The shoot in London was of utmost importance to capture the moments where he gained his experience of the world outside India and completed his education properly. It was a major chunk of the script." Gandhi will mark the director-actor duo’s third collaboration after Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Baai. "The series will release on a mainstream OTT platform mid next year.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Partik Gandhi is all set to play the role of the most respected freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi. "Pratik is playing the main lead role of Gandhi. Besides Pratik, Addinath Kothare is also a part of the series in a pivotal role. The details about other cast members are yet to be disclosed," the source tells us.