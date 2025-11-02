Happy 60th SRK: Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Hema Malini and others share their fond memories

Today marks the 60th birthday of Shah Rukh Khan; ‘the King of Bollywood’ who taught generations to dream, to love, and to believe in the magic of cinema. From DDLJ to Pathaan, with more than 100 movies to his credit, his journey has been one of passion, charm, and pure stardust. As SRK turns 60, his reign as the undisputed King of Romance continues to shine brighter than ever. King Khan marks his 60th

Deepika Padukone Deepika made her debut opposite SRK in Om Shanti Om (2007), and now they are doing their sixth film together, King. Sharing how special that is for her, the actor had penned her thoughts on Instagram, saying, “The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together.”

Deepika considers SRK here tether in the industry, as she had once told DNA, “There are always those few equations in everyone’s lives that you build along the way and you know that you can rely on those people. You can trust them and rely on them to be there if you’re ever stuck or confused about anything in life. He is definitely that person in my life.”

Juhi Chawla Juhi who has worked in several films with SRK from Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman to When I first signed Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Vivek Vaswani (co-producer) told me my hero looks like Aamir Khan. So I was in for a shock when I saw Shah Rukh with hair upto his eyebrows and not the chocolate boy I had imagined. Once When I started working with him I realised he was not like a newcomer at all, he worked relentlessly doing 3 shifts a day. During the shoot of Yes Boss I remember, if a scene was not written upto the mark Azizji (Mirza, director) would say, let Shah Rukh come he will make it all work out well. Scenes that were a mix of romance and fun worked best for us and we went on to do many films together. Shah Rukh has a way with words and can convince you to do anything. I remember being unsure about Duplicate because I had nothing much to do in it. We were shooting another film and I remember SRK making me sit on the steps and convincing me for two hours that I should sign the film. He can convince you to do anything so one has to be careful. Offscreen we have had our ups and down but God has kept us connected even through the IPL. Rather than design our bond is because of destiny.

Kajol Kajol and SRK make for one of the most iconic pairings of Bollywood of all time. The legacy of their films together is cherished by people across the world, including the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). Reflecting on the magic that their chemistry created on screen, Kajol had recently told us, “I have had people come up to me and say, ‘We fell in love while watching DDLJ and when we had kids, we made them sit and watch it with us because we wanted to share that experience with them’. So, now they have given it to their kids like a part of their parents’ love story. They’ve intertwined it with their lives.”

Shriya Pilgaokar Making her Bollywood debut with SRK’s Fan, Shriya Pilgaokar calls working with King Khan a surreal feeling. “My fondest memory would be in between our shots because it’s always wonderful to see the star (SRK) that you have admire just be themselves. Between shots, I remember sitting with SRK in the car, discussing books, philosophy, and life. Those conversations are very close to my heart.” The actor recalls the moment, when she got the chance to dance with SRK on Chaiyya Chaiyy (Dil Se, 1998). “On day after wrapping the shot early, we had a party in his room, and I got to dance with him, on Chaiyya Chaiyya, which I think is so iconic. He’s amazing, and it makes me feel so happy that in his career I have sort of been his love interest in one of his films. The determination, the grit is what makes him the king of hearts. I’ve always looked up to in SRK, in spite of all the success, he’s still a seeker and so am I, and that is why he remains active, relevant, and thriving.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena has shared the screen with SRK in several films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Asoka (2001), Don (2006), and Ra.One (2011). During a joint appearance for a special show, Kareena had praised SRK saying, “I think Shah Rukh Khan is India’s biggest romantic hero. When you go to any corner of the world, when you say India, the first thing that comes to your mind is Shah Rukh Khan. I think he has touched people’s lives with his roles, his passion, his genuine love and his boyish charm and that romantic look only Shah Rukh has thatI love talking to Shah Rukh as Shah Rukh is very very genuine and very honest. We have a great relationship with him. I love personally spending a lot of time with Shah Rukh and chatting with him as he has the right balance of understanding and being super fun also.”

Hema Malini Hema Malini was the first person to see something special in Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood. While Deewana (1992) was his big-screen debut, it was Hema who first signed him for Dil Aashna Hai the same year giving him his big break. She tells us, “I can’t believe he is turning 60, I thought he must be in his 40s. From the moment I saw him in Fauji I knew he was different. He suited the rich, aristocratic man’s son’s role that I was casting for. He was smart and well spoken. I got my sister to call him and he couldn’t believe it was a call from me, he just kept giggling over the phone. When Dharamji saw him he said, ‘Is ladke ko zaroor lena’ He even wrote some of the dialogues for him. He had rough looking hair and was short but had a unique charm about him. Though he was great as the charming romantic hero, he also excelled in villainous roles. Today I’m happy to see the big personality he has become.”

Rani Mukerji During the 25 years celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rani had raved about the birthday boy’s charm. She had said, “Shah Rukh for me is romance itself, he’s love and I have loved Shah Rukh from the time I saw him the first time because he’s the most gracious man ever descended on planet.” Expressing her desire, Rani had once told India Today, “I would love romancing Shah Rukh and I would continue wanting to romance him till we both are old, till I am 80 and he is 95 years old.”

Isha Koppikar Actor Isha Koppikar and SRK shared screen space in Don (2006), Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) and Don 2 (2008). Describing King Khan, as “truly special, warm, and charming”, Isha says, “He is someone who is filled with boundless energy, which lights up every set that he walks onto.” Recalling the time she worked with SRK for Don 2, Isha shares, “I still remember how effortlessly he makes everybody feel valued and inspired on the movie set. SRK, you’re not just the King of Bollywood, but you’re the King of Hearts too.”