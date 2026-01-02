Haq on OTT: Yami Gautam is brilliant while Emraan Hashmi is excellent, say netizens

Roughly two months ago, Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi took the theatres by storm when their film Haq released. Inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement of Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, the film follows the story of a Muslim woman who seeks legal redress after her husband marries his cousin. On release, Haq received glowing reviews by audiences, who praised Yami and Emraan, calling the film one of their best yet. Well, much to our delight, after shaking up the box office, Haq has now arrived on the digital medium. Here’s what netizens have to say about it.

Lauding Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, a social media user shared, “Just finished watching #Haq on Netflix. A powerful film with a massive script, brilliant and authentic direction, and outstanding performances across the board. Yami delivers one of the strongest roles of her career,every scene stays etched in your mind. Truly one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema today. Emraan Hashmi is excellent as always. Highly recommended for anyone who truly appreciates quality cinema. @yamigautam @emraanhashmi,” whereas another tweeted: “Well, @yamigautam and @emraanhashmi have proven why stories that originates from within the society or a nation holds the power of redefining it. Unbelievable narration, act and shall leave a lasting impact. I am now a fan of yours for the lifetime. #Haq #Netflix.”

A Twitter review read, “I thought #Haq is a repeat of Nikaah of Salma Agha. But this movie is much more. @yamigautam is brilliant actress, particularly the scene where she walks away from her home, her palms rubbed by the bricked walls. Another great piece of acting by Sheeba Chaddha, such a brilliant actress. And @emraanhashmi all the love for courage and bravery. No actor goes overboard, restrained acting. Must watch @NetflixIndia,” whereas another netizen shared, “#Haq is an absolutely brilliant film👏🏼 Such cinema is rare & something to truly be proud of in Indian cinema. The performances, oh my god. @yamigautam is phenomenal throughout! @emraanhashmi needless to say, aces his role. The film deserves so much more recognition👍🏼.”

After reading these rave reviews of Haq, are you planning to add Yami and Emraan’s courtroom drama to your binge-watch list this weekend?