Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma hints at something exciting after skipping Lakmé Fashion Week 2025; read
Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma might be trading the runway for a new project, take a look
Published on: Oct 13, 2025 12:32 PM IST
By Aadrika Sominder
If there’s one couple currently stealing the spotlight, it’s Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Mahieka Sharma. After months of speculation, the two made things official by sharing adorable pictures from their recent beach getaway to celebrate Hardik’s 32nd birthday. The holiday, reportedly in the Maldives, had fans swooning over their chemistry as they posed together against a dreamy seaside backdrop.
With Team India’s Asia Cup 2025 win still fresh, Hardik seemed to be in full celebration mode — and Mahieka, by his side, made sure the birthday felt extra special. But while the couple’s vacation photos broke the internet, fans quickly noticed something else — Mahieka’s absence from the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi.
The 24-year-old model is a regular on the fashion circuit, often spotted front-row or walking for major designers. So, when she skipped one of the year’s biggest fashion events, it didn’t go unnoticed. Soon after, Mahieka dropped a hint that sent her followers into speculation mode.
Her friend had posted a story saying, “Missed you this season but made sure I stayed for this announcement always…” — referring to end-show recordings Mahieka usually manages. Mahieka reshared the post with a cryptic caption: “Ugh so sweet!! See you all soon! Trust the wait will be worth it..”
The message was enough to spark excitement online, with many guessing that the model might be working on a new project — possibly something outside the runway. While she hasn’t revealed any details yet, one thing is clear: Mahieka’s next move is highly anticipated.
Who is Mahieka Sharma?
Mahieka Sharma, 24, is a rising star in India’s fashion scene. She’s collaborated with top designers, been recognised as Model of the Year (New Age) at the Indian Fashion Awards 2024, and has been featured by GQ and Elle as the Model of the Season.