Hema Malini gives her first statement after husband Dharmendra's death, shares sweet unseen moments

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra’s death on Monday (November 24) at the age of 89 has left the film industry in deep mourning. The beloved He-Man of Hindi cinema passed away at his Juhu residence after days of speculation about his health. On the day of, an ambulance flanked by heavy security was seen outside his home, sparking concern among fans. Hours later, news of his passing was confirmed, and the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai saw a sombre gathering of the industry’s biggest names — Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan among them. Dharmendra and Hema Malini

Until now, no member of the Deol family had spoken publicly about the loss. That silence broke when Hema Malini — his wife and longtime co-star — shared a heartfelt tribute on social media today, along with many unseen pictures of the two.

“He was everything to me…” says Hema Malini In her emotional post, Hema Malini wrote, “Dharam ji❤️

He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need — in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them.

As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever.

My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life.😢After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments…”