‘Himesh jaisa koi nahi’: Fans celebrate Himesh Reshammiya’s recognition in Bloomberg's Pop Power List

Last month, Himesh Reshammiya set Delhi’s Saregama Live Capmania stage ablaze, performing for thousands of ecstatic fans who sang along to his OG hits. The high-energy evening also saw singers Pragati Nagpal, Arjun Tanwar, and Maahi joining him in performing some of his most popular tracks, turning the night into a nostalgia-packed celebration. It was one of those concerts where every person present was all in, and the excitement in the air was impossible to miss. Himesh’s legacy is one India knows well — and now, so does the world. Himesh Reshammiya

The music sensation has officially become the only Indian artist to feature on Bloomberg's Pop Power List, a prestigious ranking of the world’s most influential pop stars released on Thursday. Post Malone, Beele, Bruno Mars, and Beyoncé took the top spots, while Himesh secured an impressive No. 22 position — a feat no other Indian artist has achieved so far. Also on the list were Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, J-Hope, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Katseye, and Shakira.

According to Bloomberg, “Approximately 120,000 people applied to participate in the resulting, globe-spanning experiment. Throughout the process, fans joined in. Using Hybe’s audience app Weverse, they cast votes on who should survive the fierce elimination process.”Himesh, overwhelmed by the recognition, took to Instagram Stories to repost congratulatory messages from fans and industry peers celebrating his massive win.

The internet, of course, exploded with joy. One fan on X gushed, “Indian Superhit Machine One&Only Mr. Himesh Reshammiya.” Another wrote, “It’s a proud moment for all of us.” Comments like “Well deserving #HimeshReshammiya. Onward and upwards,” and “His era was altogether a different experience. Superb,” flooded social media. Others reflected on his journey: “From ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ to the global charts — what a journey! Congratulations #HimeshReshammiya for putting India on the global pop map #HitMachine.” And perhaps the most heartfelt of all: “Himesh Reshammiya jaisa koi nhi hai.”

From ruling Bollywood’s music scene to now sharing the stage — figuratively — with some of the biggest global icons, Himesh Reshammiya has once again proven that his music truly knows no boundaries.