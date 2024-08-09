How Bollywood can tackle rising film production costs: Anil Sharma, Sudhanshu Saria—industry insiders weigh in

Bollywood is grappling with escalating budgets and disappointing returns, with many films failing to turn a profit. While organisations like the Producers Guild of India and Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) are working towards solutions, we speak to filmmakers and directors about key strategies to reduce the soaring production costs. A file photo of filmmakers Anil Sharma and Sudhanshu Saria

Anil Sharma, Filmmaker

A file photo of Anil Sharma

Producers bechare dabb jaate hai actors ke costs ke chakkar mein. To bring down production expenses, actors should consider minimising their support staff. For instance, having just one hair and makeup artist, instead of a team of five or six, could significantly cut costs. Producers and directors happily give actors whatever’s necessary but unreasonable and unjustified demands, jaise multiple vanity vans, nahi chahiye. And if they still need all of these extra people, then they should cover the costs themselves.

Suparn S Varma, Writer-director

A file photo of Suparn Varma

The cost of securing and maintaining permissions for shooting a Hindi film or series in India is exorbitant. The governments in Hindi-speaking states should consider reducing these costs, similar to the subsidies provided for Telugu and Tamil films.

Sudhanshu Saria, Filmmaker

A file photo of Sudhanshu Saria

Pre-production is crucial for managing budgets effectively. Spending more time planning with actors before shooting can streamline the process, This in turn will allow for efficient execution of complex scenes, reducing shooting days, particularly beneficial in expensive locations like London. Additionally, being decisive during pre-production—such as finalising clothing choices and other details—can prevent budget wastage and improve cost management.

Ramesh Taurani, Producer

A file photo of Ramesh Taurani

A clear script and director vision can help control costs. Jab ek script well-defined hoti hai and it is locked before shooting begins, it reduces the need for last-minute changes and rewrites. This can help reduce production expenses.

Srijit Mukherjee

A file photo of Srijit Mukherji

One practical approach to reducing costs is to adjust actors' remuneration based on the average earnings of their last three box office films. This method could address the financial imbalance seen with the underperformance of high-profile films.