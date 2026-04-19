How Mumbai's TV industry is tackling the city's heatwave

Maharashtra has been dealing with an intense heatwave. And Mumbai city has been on yellow alert on Friday as hot and humid weather continues across the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With the temperature soaring to 33°C on Sunday, Mumbai’s TV industry has been taking precautions to ensure not just the cast but the crew too remain safe.Poonam Dhillon, Actor-poltician

Poonam Dhillon, JD Majethia

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dhillon is currently serving as the President of the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), and says she is writing to all producers associations to be prepared for the heatwave. “I have asked them to make working conditions comfortable for the artistes and crew accordingly. Providing enough drinking water, shade, fans are non-negotiable and production houses should be aware and considerate of that.”JD Majethia, Actor-filmmaker

Majethia, who is also the chairman of the Indian Film and Television Producers Council, says he has been spreading the word among his fraternity. ”We have sent guidelines to producers to install more waterbooths, ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution), along with canteen guidelines to instruct caterers to avoid food that produce heat and store more fruits, butter milk, nimboo pani and so on,” he shares, adding, “We had also sent instructions to install temporary shades for areas on the sets that aren’t covered, along with installing portable air-conditioners. Other important instructions included having emergency medical kits and proper shifts, so the crew does not work in the heat for long hours.“

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Rajan Shahi

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rajan Shahi, producer

Producer of shows like Anupamaa, Rajan Shahi, says he recently shifted an outdoor sequence to the sets to keep his cast and crew safe: “Recently one of my shows had an intense dance sequence that was to be shoot outdoors but keeping in mind the heatwave, we shifted the entire sequence to a set.” He adds that his team has also installed water bowls for birds and stray dogs on set.

Prateek Sharma

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Prateek Sharma, Producer

Sharma, who is working on his upcoming show, says, “We recently shot the music video for Oh Humnava, with Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha and the heatwave couldn’t deter the spirit. All standard facilities are taken care of, be it shelter in vanity vans or whatever is needed to beat the heat, including constant supply of liquids to keep hydrated.”

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON