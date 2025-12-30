Hrithik Roshan in talks to play Don after Ranveer Singh’s exit? Here's everything to know

The pursuit of the perfect successor to the most dangerous man in the world just took a thrilling turn. Following the reported exit of Ranveer Singh from Don 3 , the buzz in B-Town is that our very own Krrish might be gearing up to helm the newest instalment of the iconic franchise.

A familiar face for a new legacy The possibility of Hrithik Roshan stepping into the sleek suits of the underworld kingpin isn't entirely out of left field. Fans will remember his slick cameo in Don 2, where Shah Rukh Khan’s character used a high-tech mask to disguise himself as Hrithik’s character during a high-stakes heist. While it is not yet known if Farhan Akhtar and his team plan to weave that specific history into the new plot, the interest is peaking.

A source confirmed to Filmfare that the makers are keen on exploring the angle of the War 2 actor becoming the new face of the highly-established franchise. “Following Ranveer’s exit, Hrithik has emerged as a strong contender for the role. While discussions are still at a very early stage, it will be interesting to see whether Hrithik ultimately comes on board,” the source revealed.