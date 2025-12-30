Hrithik Roshan in talks to play Don after Ranveer Singh’s exit? Here's everything to know
After Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3, the hunt for the new Don seems to have zeroed in on Hrithik Roshan
The pursuit of the perfect successor to the most dangerous man in the world just took a thrilling turn. Following the reported exit of Ranveer Singh from Don 3, the buzz in B-Town is that our very own Krrish might be gearing up to helm the newest instalment of the iconic franchise.
A familiar face for a new legacy
The possibility of Hrithik Roshan stepping into the sleek suits of the underworld kingpin isn't entirely out of left field. Fans will remember his slick cameo in Don 2, where Shah Rukh Khan’s character used a high-tech mask to disguise himself as Hrithik’s character during a high-stakes heist. While it is not yet known if Farhan Akhtar and his team plan to weave that specific history into the new plot, the interest is peaking.
A source confirmed to Filmfare that the makers are keen on exploring the angle of the War 2 actor becoming the new face of the highly-established franchise. “Following Ranveer’s exit, Hrithik has emerged as a strong contender for the role. While discussions are still at a very early stage, it will be interesting to see whether Hrithik ultimately comes on board,” the source revealed.
Stepping into the shoes of giants
The stakes for Don 3 couldn't be higher. The makers are well aware that the lead must be someone with a solid portfolio and an established stardom. After all, whoever takes the mantle will be stepping into the massive shoes of Amitabh Bachchan, who originated the role in the 1978 classic, and Shah Rukh Khan, who redefined the character for a new generation in 2006 and 2011.
The Ranveer Singh exit
The search for a new lead reportedly began after Ranveer moved on from the project following the massive success of Dhurandhar. While neither the makers nor the actor has officially confirmed the split, reports suggest Ranveer is shifting his focus toward Jai Mehta’s upcoming venture, Pralay.
The industry is now watching closely to see if Hrithik officially lands the role, or if the makers will take a complete detour and select a newcomer to carry forward the legacy.