Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad opens up on her breakup with ex, Imaad Shah: ‘How do you stop loving someone?’

If there’s one Bollywood romance that continues to pique curiosity, it’s Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan. Ever since Hrithik went public with the relationship following his split with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, the couple has been the subject of endless chatter. But while the internet seems to know everything about Hrithik’s life, Saba’s past relationships have remained mostly off the radar. Turns out, before Hrithik, Saba’s “one big boyfriend” was none other than Imaad Shah. The two were not just partners in love but also bandmates, and even after breaking up, they chose to stay in each other’s lives. Saba Azad and Imaad Shah; Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Imaad reflected on the breakup, saying, “When we split, many said we shouldn't meet for a while. But it felt more like an evolution than an ending. By the time it was officially over, there wasn't much heartache.”

For Saba, the feelings simply changed form. “Unless someone has treated you badly, how do you stop loving them? It transforms into something else — a beautiful, platonic friendship where you always have each other's back,” she explained. Calling their bond “family,” she added, “We were like, to hell with that, it's our family. There was no way I was going to let Imz out of my life. We were very clear that we'd be friends forever — grow old together as friends.”

What’s more, both admitted that their connection actually improved once the pressure of a romantic relationship was lifted. Imaad confessed, “We often joke that our relationship got better after we broke up,” to which Saba replied, “Much better. We became easier on each other, less judgmental, and way better friends.” Imaad even likened it to a filter: “It's almost like we kept the good parts of our relationship and filtered out the rest.”

The transition was seamless. “There was never any weirdness. Not even for a second. It was so natural. Bless everyone with that, may everyone get that,” she said with a smile. To her, their friendship embodies “unconditional support” and a sense of “family.” Imaad agreed, pointing out that the warmth between them comes from sharing both highs and lows over the years.

Saba and Hrithik

Furthermore, Saba also revealed a few tidbits about her life with Hrithik. “I have a lot of sense of normalcy around me, even within my relationship,” she said. “It’s an assumption that we make that people who are in the public eye don’t lead normal lives. Everyone is just going about their life, trying to get through from one day to another,” she said, noting that Hrithik ‘has been in the public eye’ longer than she has, and was therefore more accustomed to it. “I’m surrounded by friends who couldn’t give a damn about fame,” she said.

The two made their relationship public at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party in 2022. Saba was last seen in the Songs of Paradise, a musical drama inspired by the life of the legendary Kashmiri singer Raj Begum.