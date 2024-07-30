 HT City Legends Awards 2024: From Sonu Nigam to Saina Nehwal, meet the winners - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Legends Awards 2024: From Sonu Nigam to Saina Nehwal, meet the winners

ByMahima Pandey
Jul 30, 2024 07:08 PM IST

HT City, which turned 25 this year, honoured individuals from various fields at the HT City Legends Awards 2024 on Sunday. Meet the legends

Singer Sonu Nigam receiving an award
Singer Sonu Nigam receiving an award
Actor Anupam Kher being honoured at the HT City Legends Awards 2024
Actor Anupam Kher being honoured at the HT City Legends Awards 2024
Badminton champion Saina Nehwal
Badminton champion Saina Nehwal
Amitabh Kant receiving an award
Amitabh Kant receiving an award
Rohit Bal at HT City Legends Awards 2024
Rohit Bal at HT City Legends Awards 2024
FDCI Chairperson Sunil Sethi
FDCI Chairperson Sunil Sethi
Kiran Nadar receiving an award
Kiran Nadar receiving an award
Dr Shayama Chona and Tamana being honoured at HT City Legends Awards 2024
Dr Shayama Chona and Tamana being honoured at HT City Legends Awards 2024
Sharmila Tagore at HT City Legends Awards 2024
Sharmila Tagore at HT City Legends Awards 2024
Anjolie Ela Menon receiving an award
Anjolie Ela Menon receiving an award
Chef Manish Mehrotra at HT City Legends Awards 2024
Chef Manish Mehrotra at HT City Legends Awards 2024
The elegant Sonal Mansingh being honoured at the event
The elegant Sonal Mansingh being honoured at the event
Dr Naresh Trehan at HT City Legends Awards 2024
Dr Naresh Trehan at HT City Legends Awards 2024
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / HT City Legends Awards 2024: From Sonu Nigam to Saina Nehwal, meet the winners
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On