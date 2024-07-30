Explore
Search
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi
o
C
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Sign in
My Account
Home
Latest News
Olympics 2024
HT Premium
Real Estate
HTCity
India
World
Entertainment
Trending
Astrology
Lifestyle
Education
Cities
Technology
Shop Now
IND vs SL Live Score
Jharkhand Train Accident Live
Paris Olympics 2024 Live
TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live
India vs Ireland Live
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score
India vs Sri Lanka
The Interview
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Business
Sports
Delhi News
Mumbai News
Bengaluru News
Quickreads
Daily Digest
Following
Games
+ 16 more
India vs Ireland Live
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score
India vs Sri Lanka
The Interview
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Business
Sports
Delhi News
Mumbai News
Bengaluru News
Quickreads
Daily Digest
Following
Games
HT City Legends Awards 2024: From Sonu Nigam to Saina Nehwal, meet the winners
By
Mahima Pandey
Jul 30, 2024 07:08 PM IST
Share Via
Copy Link
HT City, which turned 25 this year, honoured individuals from various fields at the HT City Legends Awards 2024 on Sunday. Meet the legends
Singer Sonu Nigam receiving an award
Actor Anupam Kher being honoured at the HT City Legends Awards 2024
Badminton champion Saina Nehwal
Amitabh Kant receiving an award
Rohit Bal at HT City Legends Awards 2024
FDCI Chairperson Sunil Sethi
Kiran Nadar receiving an award
Dr Shayama Chona and Tamana being honoured at HT City Legends Awards 2024
Sharmila Tagore at HT City Legends Awards 2024
Anjolie Ela Menon receiving an award
Chef Manish Mehrotra at HT City Legends Awards 2024
The elegant Sonal Mansingh being honoured at the event
Dr Naresh Trehan at HT City Legends Awards 2024
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Share Via
Copy Link
Htcity
Legend
Sonu Nigam
Saina Nehwal
Sonal Mansingh
Naresh Trehan
Anupam Kher
Amitabh Kant
Rohit Bal
Sharmila Tagore
Manish Mehrotra
News
/
HTCity
/
Cinema
/
HT City Legends Awards 2024: From Sonu Nigam to Saina Nehwal, meet the winners
SHARE
Copy
Whatsapp
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin