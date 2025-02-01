HT@100 My Country My Lens | Dia Mirza talks about her passion for wildlife photography, reveals her most special shot

Dia Mirza Rekhi wears many hats — model, actor, environmentalist, and photographer. Her passion for photography traces back to her childhood. Watching her late father, German artist Frank Handrich, with a camera in hand sparked her interest in the art form. Dia Mirza Rekhi and some of the photographs she has shot over the years

"My father loved photography. In fact, some of my prized belongings are photographs shot by him. He even developed the films himself. So, I have always had a natural affinity for photography," shares the 43-year-old.

Given her deep involvement in environmental causes, even working on the ground to support them, she felt a natural pull toward capturing the beauty of nature. "Once I started spending time in forests, I picked up a camera to document the wonders I was witnessing," adds Dia.

Over the years, she has nurtured this passion for photography. Reflecting on some of the stunning images she's captured, she says, "The most special pictures I have taken in the wild are tender playful moments of a lions' pride."

Her dream as a photographer? "India has 573 wildlife sanctuaries! I hope to visit each of them." When it comes to her photography subjects, her focus she says has evolved. "My subjects for the pictures I take are wildlife and nature. And since I've become a mother — my children," she ends

