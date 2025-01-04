Raveena Tandon on her love for photography: It’s that split second when…

Raveena Tandon’s passion for photography comes from a deep-rooted connection with wildlife. Recalling how she was first enamored with photography, Tandon tells us, “My love for photography stems from my love for wildlife. My journey began with childhood trips to the jungle, but it was my first safari in Africa as an adult in 2002 that truly sparked my interest. At the time, I wasn’t confident with a camera, though I was already working (on it). After returning, I vividly recalled the experience while sharing it with my kids, Pooja and Chhaya. In that moment, I realised, ‘I wish I had a camera with me. Why didn’t I prepare myself to capture these moments?’” Raveena Tandon's love for photography and wildlife goes hand-in-hand.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE| Raveena Tandon attacked by mob: A blow by blow account of what happened

The 52-year-old continues, “It’s about capturing those priceless moments because, in wildlife, there are no retakes. We can’t recreate a photograph. It’s that split second when you capture something truly magical. To me, nature and wildlife are pure magic — God’s creations — and they are something we must value. The minute I’m in the jungle or anywhere in nature, I need to have my camera in my hand, otherwise I feel incomplete.”

Talking about one of her most cherished memories, Tandon shares she has not only captured wildlife but also photographed people. “I love capturing people’s faces, and one picture that stands out to me is of an elderly shepherd I once encountered. He was incredibly agile for his age, and his face had a peaceful calm. I was so struck that I stopped in the middle of the road to take a photo. I believe that moment was in Manali, and it remains one of my favorite pictures,” she shares.

From that moment, there was no turning back for Tandon. She equipped herself with top-of-the-line camera gear, and interestingly, her daughter, Rasha Thadani, has also inherited her passion for photography.

“Rasha is a wildlife enthusiast. In fact, just 3-4 years ago, at the age of 17, she secured 4th place, becoming one of the youngest wildlife photographers to receive a certificate at the Tiger Photography Festival in Jaipur,” Tandon says, beaming with pride.

Encouraging others to embrace their passion for photography, Tandon expresses her thoughts on the HT100 Photography contest: “Photography is a beautiful passion to have and it’s something I embraced when I realised how important it is for self-expression. And photography competitions are not just great for self-evaluation but also give a chance to see others’ work as well. I encourage everyone to participate and enjoy their love for photography.”