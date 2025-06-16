‘Hum log uske samne ga nahi sakte’: Amaal Mallik’s birthday throwback on why his brother Armaan is the better singer

Even as headlines once swirled with speculation about the rift between Amaal Mallik and his family, today — on his birthday — we're choosing to revisit a different moment. A warmer one. A throwback from 2023, when Amaal appeared on a candid interview and spoke not of conflict, but of collaboration, brotherhood, and the music that binds it all. Armaan Malik shares photo with his brother Amaal Mallik

The controversy that shocked fans

Back in March of 2025, Amaal took to Instagram to share a deeply personal note that left fans both concerned and empathetic. In the emotional message, he wrote: “I’ve reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I’ve endured. For years, I’ve been made to feel like I am less in spite of spending days and nights toiling away to make a safe life for people. Cancelled every dream of mine to only find myself to be spoke down to and question what I’ve ever done. I have spent my blood, sweat & tears to create each of the 126 melodies that have released over the last decade.”

Yet, despite the pain he expressed, things seemed to mend not long after. When Armaan Malik announced his engagement to digital creator Aashna Shroff, Amaal was there — smiling widely in a photo with Armaan, Aashna, and their father Daboo Malik. The caption read: “A year since we sealed the deal 💌.” And just like that, rumours about the bond between the brothers were put in their place.

“Armaan is the best singer of the family”

Born to musicians Daboo and Jyothi Mallik, both Amaal and Armaan have been torchbearers of the Malik legacy. And it’s this bond that came through so clearly in Amaal’s 2023 interview. Reflecting on their collaboration for Sun Maahi, Amaal recalled a candid moment between the brothers. “We were in Lonavala and Armaan said, ‘Ek single karte hai na,’ to which I said, ‘Haan bilkul, kyun nahi mai toh kabse bolta rehta hun.’ And then Sun Maahi happened, and woh tune jab bani, itna breathless approach that like how Shankar Ji had done Breathless, mai nahi ga paata woh jaise maine compose kar liya galti se. So Armaan could only sing because his breathing techniques and singing capabilities are beyond now. Mai khud dekh raha hun ki his maturity, everyday he’s aceing it. Touchwood, that is amazing.”

In the same interview, Amaal got visibly emotional when he spoke about his late grandfather, the legendary composer Sardar Malik. “It’s not easy for me to cry but everytime I think about my grandfather — yeh mera ek rahega ki kaash dekh sakte sab, humare awards. I hope he’s listening and my dadi’s also chilling with him now.”

He believes his melodies are divinely guided, inspired by his grandfather even now: “I hope Sardar Malik Ji jahan par bhi hai, that he listens. Because I feel ki jo bhi mere tunes hai na, woh bhi mujhe I think he sends from the clouds. I stand on the terrace that’s why. Mai khulle maidan meh khada rehta hun ki haan somewhere he’ll send a melody kyuki mai mehnat sirf lyrics aur production peh karta hun, dhun mujhe nahi pata kaun banata hai — I think woh hi banate hai, wohi bhejte hai.”

Amaal has always seen himself as a custodian of his family’s musical DNA, and he believes Armaan is the voice that brings it to life. “So I am the sole bearer of their DNA you know, and Armaan is the best singer of the family — Hum log koi uske samne ga nahi sakte. Mai agar samajhta hun ke meri musicality ko, my feelings for my grandfather, mere dad, meri legacy ko agar koi duniya ke samne us feeling ko rakhta hai, woh mera bhai hai. And I hope everyone, I mean our parents are toh seeing it, they think it’s a dream. Even we think it’s a dream (the legacy).”

Today, as Amaal celebrates another year around the sun, we remember the artist, the brother, the grandson — and the melodies that have moved millions. Happy birthday, Amaal.