I am not interested in repeating myself or playing second fiddle, says Aahana

When it comes to OTT, Aahana S Kumra is being particularly selective. “There was a time when OTT was blooming and good content was the focus, but things have changed now. All these big names have suddenly taken over the space. Makers cast them as the first lead and then they are like, ‘Second lead wala aap kar lijiye’,” she tells us. Actor Aahana S Kumra

But the Rangbaaz (2018) actor isn’t okay with that. “I don’t want to jump into anything just because I don’t have a project in hand. If I am not headlining a show, then so be it. I am not interested in repeating myself or playing second fiddle,” says Kumra, who is currently busy with theatre and is also awaiting the release of a film co-starring Purab Kohli and Rajat Kapoor.

Moreover, Kumra feels most web shows have “started to look similar”. She elaborates, “Everybody is making a crime drama; it’s cut-copy-paste content. Makers are obsessed with Kashmir-Pakistan. They will either make me a cop or an antagonist, and I don’t want that.”

Another reason she is being “very careful” about her choices is that it’s hard to compete with yesteryear actors. “Jinn actors ki filmein chal nahin rahin, and many yesteryear actors, have woken up to OTT. I can’t compete with them. So, I’m happy doing theatre and films. Jab kuch achcha aayega, tab dekhenge. If that means waiting a little longer, that’s okay, says Kumra who is busy with her play Constellations with actor Kunaal Roy Kapur and enjoying doing theatre like always.