‘I miss Vaibhav Raj Gupta too’: Anant V Joshi on becoming the new Annu Mishra in Gullak Season 5 | Exclusive

For the first four seasons of Gullak , the beloved slice-of-life web series, actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta entertained audiences as Anand Mishra aka Annu, the elder son of the Mishra family. So it was a shocker for fans when actor Anant V Joshi was introduced as the new Annu Mishra in the teaser of the fifth season. “I miss Vaibhav too,” says Anant, speaking to us about how audiences have accepted him on social media as the character but do miss Vaibhav, who exited the show last year reportedly due to creative differences.

Under the teaser of the upcoming season, a netizen opined, “Anant Joshi is a good cast but we will miss Og Vaibhav Gupta 😢😢❤️,” whereas another comment read, “No hate to him but purane wale anu bhaiya was 🔥.” Talking about the same, Anant explains, “Obviously, as a viewer it's very natural to happen. Woh toh hai hi. This was a conversation right from the beginning that this will happen. I think it's a human tendency that we are very scared of change. But change is inevitable. But how I see it, the bright side of it, is that people are so invested in this character, in the story of Gullak, and in the Mishra parivaar. So, I am accepting this response with all my heart. I am loving the fact that I am not getting any hatred for this, but people are missing Vaibhav and it's such a good feeling to see another actor to be missed for what he has created, for what he has been part of. To be able to do such a loved character, I am all heart and looking forward to how it will be received.”