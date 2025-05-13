Ibrahim Ali Khan remembers weeping on meeting Saif Ali Khan after the stabbing incident: ‘He walked in with a knife…’

Earlier this year, a robbery was attempted at Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Mumbai residence. During this incident, while protecting his sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh, Saif was stabbed multiple times by the attacker. He was then rushed to the hospital with a piece of the knife stuck inside his spine. Months later, Saif has physically recovered but the incident has left an indelible mark in his and his family’s lives. Saif’s eldest son and Bollywood newbie Ibrahim Ali Khan has now spoken about the tragic episode and how it impacted him. The Pataudis

In a chat with GQ, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared that he was shooting and had a night shift when Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at 2:30 am on January 16. Ibrahim was informed about the same at 5:30 am after which he rushed to the hospital to meet his father. Saif, who had just come out from the ICU post his surgery, asked daughter Sara Ali Khan for Ibrahim. The star kid recalled, “I was so happy; I said, ‘I’m right here, dad.’ And then he said, “If you were there, you would’ve beaten that guy up.” That made me weep. I wish I had been there. At one point, when I heard he got stabbed, I started to think of the worst-case scenario. That’s a very scary feeling.”

Ibrahim went on to share, “And it was bad; it was very scary. To everyone saying I drove him to the hospital with my baby brother, I would like to clarify that my dad walked into the hospital himself. He walked in with a knife stuck in him and said, ‘I need help’.” According to reports, Saif was accompanied by his son Taimur and auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana to the Lilavati Hospital.

On the work front, Ibrahim made his Bollywood debut this year with Nadaaniyan, opposite Khushi Kapoor. Saif, on the other hand, made his comeback onscreen post the robbery incident with Jewel Thief, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta.