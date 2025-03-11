Imtiaz Ali opens up on completing 20 years in cinema, Highway re-releasing in theatres: A dream run

Two decades of creating cult classics such as Jab We Met (2007) and Love Aaj Kal (2009), and yet, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali describes his journey in showbiz as unreal. As he marks 20 years in the film industry since his debut with Socha Na Tha (2005), he humbly reflects, “It’s a dream run,” adding, “I never would have expected to be here. I still can’t believe I am here, getting to do such fascinating work and being paid for it! I am the luckiest person on Earth, especially because I have got support from strangers in the film industry.” Imtiaz Ali, and a still from Highway

Also read: Imtiaz Ali, Manoj Bajpayee react to ‘immature’ Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comments: ‘Mahaul ko samjhein’

Imtiaz’s journey seems to have come full circle with the success of his 2024 release Chamkila, which was both critically acclaimed and received well by the audiences. However, there is another reason for his excitement: his 2014 film Highway, starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda, re-released in theatres recently. This follows the successful theatrical re-runs of both Jab We Met and Rockstar (2011).

Speaking about Highway, the 53-year-old reveals, “I had initially thought of casting someone a lot more experienced than Alia, perhaps older. When I met her though, I thought she will have the emotional maturity to do this part, and it would look very interesting. I was getting a package of someone who has emotional depth and is very young. That’s how the casting worked out.”

Highway dealt with various complex themes, including Stockholm Syndrome. When asked about whether there were doubts or opposition when he began work on such a subject, Imtiaz remembers, “Everybody was very encouraging. I was already committed to make Tamasha (2015). However, Ranbir (Kapoor) encouraged me to make Highway before that film because there was some time in between. Sajid (Nadiadwala, Highway’s producer) was encouraging too. Everybody was in love with the story, though it was a bit different. I knew I had to make it at a small cost, then I could be a bit more experimental.”

“I am very excited (about the film’s re-release). Highway is a good look at women, their cares and concerns, and their will to power in society,” Imtiaz signs off.