'Geet-Aditya in a parallel universe': Shahid and Kareena's wholesome reunion has Jab We Met fans swimming in nostalgia

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor's pretty iconic real life romance may feel "medieval" at this time, as put across by the former's husband Saif Ali Khan, but the impact the two have had on India's pop culture heritage will arguably never fade away. Having starred in a spate of films opposite each other, Shahid and Kareena publicly dated in the early 2000s, starting somewhere around 2004, going on till at least 2007. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's animated exchange at IIFA leaves fans nostalgic

Both of course, moved on with their respective lives and careers, eventually settling down with their spouses. This however, never took away from the career-defining performances both gave, in Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met (2007) wherein their characters — Geet and Aditya — defined love and romance on and off screen, not just for the generation, but for years to come. The film or the roles need no introduction, but over the years it was pretty evident that Shahid and Kareena have practically non-existent ties, maybe even bordering on awkward, as was seen during their press moments for 2016 release Udta Punjab, which co-starred them.

All of that however, appears to have suddenly blown away. With IIFA 2025 rolling out its carpet over the weekend, Shahid and Kareena's animated interaction, warm hug and general tête-à-tête, footage of which of course has made its way to fans, has not only pleasantly surprised everyone, but has made them incredibly nostalgic. This isn't just Shahid and Kareena reuniting for a moment, it's also Geet and Aditya. And we know that makes you feel a certain type of way.

Comments marveling on their sudden and surprisingly evolved dynamic expressed: "Back during udta punjab days they couldn’t even stand together it took them like 9 years to get to this point lol", "Damn never expected them to talk so nicely with each other", "Both have moved on..good to see" and "Oh my my how did Shahid become so normal wid Kareena but it’s a pleasant change from his awkwardness", to quote a few.

A commenter incidentally, offered a sound logic as to what led to the sudden shift: "Maybe he reached out when Saif got stabbed and that broke the ice".

The barrage of Shahid-Kareena edits already flooding your feeds was correctly predicted by the early eagles on this moment: "Insta reel walo ko material milgaya. Past present cross cut karne ka. Aur break up song ya shayari daalne ka", "Now insta will be filled with shahid kareena edits" and "Lot of reels coming up with Tum se hi" read a few.

For all those who have lived through the Shahid-Kareena drama from the early years, this moment is truly a sight for sore eyes!