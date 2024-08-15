Independence Day 2024: How music instils a sense of freedom in these musicians?

Harshdeep Kaur Sukhwinder Singh; (right) Harshdeep Kaur

Music makes me feel liberated, because it gives me the power to express myself, to unite people and inspire them too. Music has a profound impact on our emotions and there are certain melodies that reconnect us to our past experiences and even heal us.

Shalmali Kholgade

The process of bringing people and their talents together is liberating. To be able to say things freely via a song is gratifying. I know when I wrote Garden Variety Hater (her 2022 single), I felt a sense of resolution to the angst that had built up inside me.

Sukhwinder Singh

When I listen to songs with rich poetry, they evoke a sense of freedom in me. Patriotic tracks such as Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, Jai Ho (Slumdog Millionaire; 2008) or Chak De India (Chak De! India; 2007) make me believe that music has the power to set us free and give us the right direction.

Talat Aziz

Music, for me, is therapeutic. When I am in my zone, I am detached from the worries and problems of the world. It uplifts me to a higher presence. I find peace and tranquility in it. It’s a divine feeling.

Rahul Sharma

Music is a universal language. It not just entertains people, but also unites them, irrespective of one’s cast, creed or nationality. Expressing myself through music is an uplifting and meditative process, as I manage to reach out to people via the energy that flows through music, which also signifies freedom for me.

Sanchet-Parampara

“Music ignites a sense of freedom in us because it’s our way of expressing what we truly feel. When we create and perform, we step beyond our daily limits and dive into a space where we can be completely ourselves,” says Sanchet. Parampara adds, “It’s in those moments of making music that we feel truly liberated, connecting deeply with our own emotions and with others.”

Papon

For me, music is therapy. It heals my mind, body and soul, and helps me stay sane. Apart from giving me my livelihood, music also gives me a chance to travel, which allows me to spread happiness among people through my music. What can be more liberating than that?

Kavita Seth

Any piece of good music that touches the soul liberates me. It could be a song I hear or something I compose. Such music comes from a deep and divine space, hence the process of making it, rendering it or listening to it fosters a sense of freedom. I

Tulsi Kumar

Music gives me a profound sense of freedom because it allows me to express emotions and stories that I connect with or have experienced. Each song is a journey where I can explore different facets of myself and connect with people via music. It’s in such moments of creativity and performance that I truly feel unbound and free, as if I’m sharing a piece of my soul with the world.