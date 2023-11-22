Independent music has evolved over the years: Rohan Solomon

Having been in the music industry for more than two decades, Delhi-based artiste Rohan Solomon has seen its evolution up close. This is also why the singer-songwriter is glad he stuck to the indie space. Delhi based singer-songwriter Rohan Solomon has released his third studio album, Strung Out To Dry, recently.

“Independent music has witnessed significant growth over the years,” says Solomon, who recently released his third album, Strung Out To Dry. He elaborates, “Today, there is the element of social media that can be used to promote and market our music. It’s a great tool to communicate a message to the audience. There are also so many more venues for live shows than there were back in the day; so even that is a welcome change.”

Moreover, the internet offers a way to connect with one’s listeners on a personal level, which Solomon feels can be a powerful tool for indie artistes. “Answering DMs, responding to comments, putting out a personal message through a video, etc. — these things help you form a better bond with your fan base and help it grow. It’s a great tool, but you need to know how to use it,” says the Delhi-based singer.

Speaking of his latest album, Solomon feels it perfectly encapsulates his journey of over 20 years in the music industry. “This album is inspired from the various stages of my life. I’d say my songwriting has gotten more mature. I’m able to detach from elements within a song in order to serve the higher goal, which is the story of the track. This is the most honest and vulnerable body of work I’ve ever put out,” he ends.

