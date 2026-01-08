Producers' Association appeals to PM Modi after Dhurandhar faces ban in Middle East: ‘Request you with folded hands…’

In the letter addressed to the Prime Minister, IMPPA President Abhay Sinha and the association expressed their deep concern over the move, stating: “We earnestly appeal to your kind self to intervene regarding the unilateral and uncalled for ban imposed on the film 'Dhurandhar' by the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Our member producer has made this film and has released the same after getting certification by the Central Board of Film Certification and the ban imposed by [these] countries is a suppression of the Freedom of Expression of our member as the film has emerged as one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema.”

The controversy centres on the decision by authorities in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia to restrict the film’s release. The IMPPA has stood firmly behind the film’s producers, noting that the movie passed all domestic regulatory hurdles before its release.

On January 7th, 2026, the IMPPA wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to take up the matter with “India-friendly” Gulf nations to ensure the ban is revoked.

The record-breaking run of Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar has hit a major diplomatic roadblock. Despite its historic performance at the Indian box office, the film has been pulled from screens across several Middle Eastern nations, prompting the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) to seek high-level government intervention.

The Middle East has traditionally been a stronghold for Indian cinema, particularly high-octane action films. By cutting off these markets, the film faces a significant loss in overseas revenue. The IMPPA highlighted that India shares a strong rapport with these nations, making the sudden ban even more unexpected.

The association’s appeal continued: “We as representatives of the largest and oldest Producers' Association, IMPPA, request you earnestly with folded hands to kindly intervene as UAE Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia are India-friendly countries and we conduct regular business with them across multiple sectors. We therefore humbly request that the Government of India take up this matter with the concerned authorities in these countries and make efforts to ensure that freedom of expression is respected and the ban is revoked at the earliest.”

The letter concluded with a plea for urgency, noting: “We shall be highly obliged to you if you could kindly do the needful at the earliest as it is a matter of great importance to the country.”

Why is the film banned in these countries? While Dhurandhar continues its blockbuster run in India as well as internationally, the spy thriller has reportedly been banned across six Gulf nations — including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Rumours claim the ban stems from the film’s perceived anti-Pakistan stance and politically sensitive themes. Similar restrictions have previously been imposed on Indian releases like Fighter (2024) for their geopolitical content.