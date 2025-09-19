Insider reveals Deepika Padukone's side of the story: Here's why the actor allegedly quit Kalki 2898 AD

Actor Deepika Padukone seems to be on a streak of surprising exits from big-ticket films — and the latest is none other than director Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD. While Vyjayanthi Movies announced on September 18 that the actor would not be a part of the sequel, new reports suggest the story is less about being “dropped” and more about Deepika herself walking away. Deepika Padukone

For the record, the official announcement from the production house read: “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

The dignified wording didn’t stop the internet from buzzing. Rumours swirled that Deepika’s commitment levels were in question, especially after similar reports surfaced earlier this year when she was replaced in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

But here’s the twist Sources told India Today that Deepika actually quit. Apparently, the sequel, once planned around her character SUM-80 (aka Sumathi), had shifted gears. Script changes reduced her role to little more than a cameo, leaving her team blindsided. The source claimed that Deepika's team was looking forward to shooting for Kalki 2, but with such drastic changes, they chose to part ways.

There have also been rumours that this shift might be, in part, due to Kamal Hassan's increased screen time. Haasan, who recently impressed audiences as a ruthless gangster in Thug Life, is set to return with a darker, more intense avatar as Supreme Yaskin in Kalki 2. While his role in the first film was relatively brief, the sequel reportedly offers him a significantly expanded presence, with 60–70 days of shooting and a more substantial character arc.

Adding fuel to the fire, whispers about a 25 per cent fee hike, limited working hours, and team accommodations only made the drama juicier. Whether the issue was script cuts or star power clashes, one thing is clear — Deepika’s exit has left Kalki 2 with more headlines than hype, at least for now.