 International Dance Day 2024: Dance Of Envy to Pinga, the most epic dance battles we have witnessed in Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

International Dance Day 2024: Dance Of Envy to Pinga, the most epic dance battles we have witnessed in Bollywood

ByMahima Pandey
Apr 29, 2024 06:37 PM IST

As we celebrate International Dance Day today, check out the most iconic dance battles that Bollywood gave us

As Deepika Padukone said in Happy New Year (2014), ‘dance ek pooja hai, dance ek art hai’. Well, today on International Dance Day the entire world is celebrating this art. And what’s dance without a tinge of competition? On this special occasion, let’s look back at some of the most epic dance battles that Bollywood has ever seen.

The most epic dance battles of Bollywood
The most epic dance battles of Bollywood

Dance Of Envy: Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

One of the most epic dance-offs of Bollywood, the scene began with Karisma Kapoor aka Nisha joining Pooja, played by Madhuri Dixit, at rehearsal after returning from the hospital. They started dancing together but a jealous Nisha soon turned it into a battle

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

 

After 27 years, Karisma and Madhuri recently recreated the Dance Of Envy on-stage at a dance reality show. They dropped jaws as they performed with the same passion and energy as they had in Dil To Pagal Hai

Dola Re Dola: Devdas (2002)

What happens when two of the most gorgeous and talented Bollywood actors come together for a dance sequence? Well, they create magic. That’s exactly what Madhuri and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did in Devdas, when they danced on Dola Re Dola as Chandramukhi and Paro. The competitive play between the two emerged as a major highlight of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali masterpiece

 

Pinga: Bajirao Mastani (2015)

One track that was heavily compared to Dola Re Dola was Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone’s Pinga, from Bajirao Mastani— another Bhansali creation. Well, the only similarity is that the two songs are visual treats! Priyanka and Deepika left us wanting more as Kashibai and Mastani, setting their differences aside just for one night of celebrations

 

Illegal Weapon 2.0: Street Dancer 3D (2020)

After ABCD2, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan reunited in Street Dancer 3D. But this time they were on opposite teams, hailing from different countries. Their gangs had an epic battle to remember on Jasmine Sandlas and Garry Sandhu’s Illegal Weapon 2.0. Seeing them compete was no less than a delight for fans

Nachi Nachi: Street Dancer 3D (2020)

Street Dancer 3D featured not just one but two dance-offs! The second one was also between Shraddha and Varun’s teams, but this time latter had a star performer on his side— Nora Fatehi, his girlfriend for a brief period in the film. Shraddha and Nora brought their A-game as they locked horns on the dance floor, raising the heat with their sassy moves

 

In your opinion, which dance battle is the most iconic in the history of Hindi cinema?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / International Dance Day 2024: Dance Of Envy to Pinga, the most epic dance battles we have witnessed in Bollywood
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On