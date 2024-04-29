International Dance Day 2024: Dance Of Envy to Pinga, the most epic dance battles we have witnessed in Bollywood

As Deepika Padukone said in Happy New Year (2014), ‘dance ek pooja hai, dance ek art hai’. Well, today on International Dance Day the entire world is celebrating this art. And what’s dance without a tinge of competition? On this special occasion, let’s look back at some of the most epic dance battles that Bollywood has ever seen. The most epic dance battles of Bollywood

Dance Of Envy: Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

One of the most epic dance-offs of Bollywood, the scene began with Karisma Kapoor aka Nisha joining Pooja, played by Madhuri Dixit, at rehearsal after returning from the hospital. They started dancing together but a jealous Nisha soon turned it into a battle

After 27 years, Karisma and Madhuri recently recreated the Dance Of Envy on-stage at a dance reality show. They dropped jaws as they performed with the same passion and energy as they had in Dil To Pagal Hai

Dola Re Dola: Devdas (2002)

What happens when two of the most gorgeous and talented Bollywood actors come together for a dance sequence? Well, they create magic. That’s exactly what Madhuri and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did in Devdas, when they danced on Dola Re Dola as Chandramukhi and Paro. The competitive play between the two emerged as a major highlight of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali masterpiece

Pinga: Bajirao Mastani (2015)

One track that was heavily compared to Dola Re Dola was Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone’s Pinga, from Bajirao Mastani— another Bhansali creation. Well, the only similarity is that the two songs are visual treats! Priyanka and Deepika left us wanting more as Kashibai and Mastani, setting their differences aside just for one night of celebrations

Illegal Weapon 2.0: Street Dancer 3D (2020)

After ABCD2, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan reunited in Street Dancer 3D. But this time they were on opposite teams, hailing from different countries. Their gangs had an epic battle to remember on Jasmine Sandlas and Garry Sandhu’s Illegal Weapon 2.0. Seeing them compete was no less than a delight for fans

Nachi Nachi: Street Dancer 3D (2020)

Street Dancer 3D featured not just one but two dance-offs! The second one was also between Shraddha and Varun’s teams, but this time latter had a star performer on his side— Nora Fatehi, his girlfriend for a brief period in the film. Shraddha and Nora brought their A-game as they locked horns on the dance floor, raising the heat with their sassy moves

In your opinion, which dance battle is the most iconic in the history of Hindi cinema?