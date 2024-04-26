When Aishwarya Rai shut down French journo's questions on nudity: ‘Am I talking to my gynaec?’

The Cannes Film Festival is just around the corner, so one could expect more Aishwarya Rai content. The actor is a regular at the prestigious festival where she promotes brands, shows off one banger look after another and even dabbles in a rare interview here and there. Incidentally, we have also landed on a vintage interview of hers with the French media. In it, Aishwarya takes on the reporter's not-so-sugar-coated questions on nudity in Indian movies. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai gets angry at media in resurfaced video, fans find 'glimpse of Jaya Bachchan' in her. Watch) Aishwarya Rai rarely gives interview or loses her cool but it is never wise to mess with her.

‘Not interested’

As obsessed as the international press always is with Indian movies not showing nudity or graphic intimacy on screen, the journalist asks Aishwarya about the same. She responds, “I have never explored and I am not interested in exploring nudity on celluloid.” When the journalist presses her further, she says, “I feel I am talking to my gynaec.” The journalist laughs as Aishwarya adds, “I mean who am I talking to here? You're a journalist, stick to that, brother.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Fans of the actor loved her direct takedown. “She was right in her response. Do journalists ask men, if they will go nude in a film. Get real. She isn't being pretentious here, she is elegantly answering an absurd question!” Another person wrote, “If being ICONIC had a face it's AISHWARYA RAI.” A fan commented, “I love women putting some over smart men to their places.”

About Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai has starred in iconic Bollywood movies such as Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Mohabbatein, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar and also international productions such as Bride and Prejudice, Mistress of Spices and Pink Panther.

She was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan parts I and II. Aishwarya has not announced her next project yet.

Aishwarya is expected to attended the Cannes Film Festival again this year and her daughter Aaradhya might accompany her again.