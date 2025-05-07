‘Irrfan passed away at a crucial age in Babil's life’: Prateik Smita Patil talks about Babil’s meltdown

Last weekend, Irrfan’s son Babil Khan had a meltdown on camera which left his fans extremely worried. In the video which he shared on Instagram, before deleting it and deactivating his account, Babil named a few of his peers from the industry before calling Bollywood ‘rude’ and ‘fu**ed up’. Later his team clarified that he was appreciating the actors he named in his video and his words were ‘widely misinterpreted’ and taken out of context. Raj Babbar and Smita Patil’s son Prateik Smita Patil has now opened up about the same, sharing that he cried for Babil after his meltdown. Prateik Smita Patil opens up about Babil Khan’s meltdown on camera

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Prateik Smita Patil shared, “Irrfan Khan passed away at a very crucial age in his life. He's a teen. I've been having debates about this with a few of my friends and stuff, whatever it is, if he's harming himself, that's wrong. If he's harming himself, it's wrong. But you have to put it into perspective and you have to understand what that boy has been through. I understand it more than anybody else. His father made it beyond anybody in this industry could make it and what an actor, what an actor. So I... my heart goes out to him.”

Prateik went on to reveal, “I was crying for him yesterday. I'm like ‘I know what you feel like’. I was a kid, I was a child to a legend who never for me, never existed. You have to take it with a pinch of salt that we, you know, it comes with the territory, it comes with the profession. Especially if you're born into a famous parents, it's definitely not easy, definitely I feel for Babil. I wish him only well, I wish him all the love and healing and I know his father's looking out for him, I know he is.”

Prateik's mother and celebrated actor Smita Patil passed away due to complications in childbirth soon after he was born. He was raised by his maternal grandparents and had a strained relationship with his actor turned politician father Raj Babbar. Many years later, they reconciled but have a formal relationship. In February this year, Prateik tied the knot with actor Priya Banerjee and did not invite his father Raj or the Babbar family to the wedding. This decision made headlines, leaving the internet confused.