Babil meltdown: Talking about Ananya, Shanaya, Siddhant to claiming he slit his wrist for Sai Rajesh; all that happened

Late legendary actor Irrfan’s son Babil Khan had a meltdown on camera this weekend, when he lashed out at Bollywood for being ‘rude’ and ‘fu**ed up’. These videos shared on his Instagram story soon went viral, post which he deleted the clips and deactivated his social media account. What made headlines was the list of names that Babil took in this video, making many wonder if these stars did him wrong. However, his team later shared an official statement claiming that his words were ‘widely misinterpreted’ and taken out of context. According to the statement, Babil was not calling out Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others, but was actually showing his appreciation for their contribution to cinema. Well, here’s a look at everything that happened since his Sunday meltdown: Everything to know about Babil Khan's meltdown

Babil’s meltdown on camera

On Sunday, Babil looked very disturbed and was in tears as he shot a video of himself saying, “What I mean to say is that… I just want you guys to know that… There are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal and Adarsh Gourav and even Arjun/Arijit Singh… They’re so, so many more names. Bollywood is so fu**ed man. Bollywood is so so rude.” Post this, he deleted the video and deactivated his social media account leaving fans worried

Babil’s comeback and official statement

Pretty soon, the young actor who is loved for his performances in projects such as Qala (2022) and The Railway Men returned to social media. His family and team shared an official statement, claiming that Babil’s words were misinterpreted. The statement read: “Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days — and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon.” The statement further read, “That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context. In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration — for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry. We respectfully urge media publications and the public to consider the full context of his words rather than drawing conclusions from fragmented video clips.” Following this statement, some celebrities mentioned in his earlier video as well as his friends from the industry came out in Babil's support

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others come out in

support

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav's posts

Babil’s statement was followed by Instagram posts by his peers showing their unwavering support for him. Resharing the statement, Kill actor Raghav Juyal wrote, “BABİL is my family and I am always with him no matter what.” Ananya Panday, on the other hand, shared, “Only love and good energy for you Babil, always in ur corner 💪❤️🙏🤗.” Meanwhile, her Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-star Adarsh Gourav wrote, “Only love and support for you brother❤️.” Other stars who shared supportive posts for Babil were Siddhant Chaturvedi, Harshvardhan Rane and Kubbra Sait.

Sai Rajesh’s criticism

One celebrity who did not mince his words and criticised Babil’s meltdown was filmmaker Sai Rajesh. Babil was reportedly going to star in the filmmaker's Bollywood directorial debut. Sai Rajesh's now deleted post read, “To Babil Khan's team. Do you really think we’re that naive to just walk away silently? What kind of attitude are we being subjected to? It feels like only those whose names were mentioned in his video deserve respect — and the rest of us are just fools for standing by him all this while? If you’re making them feel valued just because he gave them a shoutout, and ignoring the rest of us — then yes, we do deserve an apology for how things have been handled. I genuinely wanted to stand by him even until an hour ago. But if you're taking us for granted, that stops here. These sympathy games won't work on us anymore. A sincere apology is the least you owe us. Say it, and let's move on.”

Babil’s shocking claims

Sai Rajesh’s post apparently left Babil heartbroken and he reacted quite shockingly to it. Babil wrote, “You really broke my heart. After everything I’ve given to you. 2 years of my life, complete physical atrocity to my body just so I can do justice to his character, I gave him my soul, rejected everything that came in my way for 2 years, anything and everything he needed, for 500 days of my life.” Babil went on to add, “Not to mention, the pain and the suffering I put in my soul, lived in filth just to make sure sir @sairazesh is happy with the character. It's okay now. I'll let my work speak. Goodbye. Man, I had bugs in my beard because he needed that in the character. I gave him my laughter while I held back my tears. I slit my f****** wrist for him.” These posts were all later deleted.

According to reports, Babil was going to star in Telugu filmmaker Sai Rajesh’s Bollywood directorial debut, the Hindi remake of latter's 2023 Telugu hit film Baby. Well, we wish Babil good health and love as we wait for an update.